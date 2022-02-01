Perfect Corp. Launches Brand New AR 3D Viewer and 3D Authoring Tool to Elevate Virtual Try-On Shopping Experience and Simplify Ring and Watch SKU creation

The new 3D viewer seamlessly integrates AR virtual try-on into the 3D configurator to empower ring and watch brands to easily bring personalized shopping experiences to consumers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today introduced an innovative 3D Viewer and 3D Authoring Tool for AR rings and watches. The newly introduced 3D Authoring Tool technology automates SKU creation, allowing jewelry and watch brands to import industry-standard 3D model CAD files, easily add material textures to meshes, preview the 3D rendering in real-time, and create both 3D Viewer and AR try-on experiences in one smooth workflow. The 3D Viewer empowers watch and jewelry brands to create interactive online 3D product configurators equipped with an AR virtual try-on experience, providing consumers with an immersive and engaging way to personalize their ring and watch styles while shopping online.





Efficient 3D Model Workflow For Seamless AR Try-On Of Rings And Watches

Currently, numerous jewelry and watch brands are leveraging 3D technology to elevate the online shopping experience and offer customers a more engaging and interactive way to browse and buy products. Perfect Corp has gone beyond the 3D experience by developing an intuitive cloud-based 3D Authoring Tool that allows jewelry and watch brands to convert their CAD models into AR try-on experiences. The Authoring Tool increases the flexibility and reduces the cost of SKU creation, simplifying and streamlining setup for brands. In one simple workflow, brands can import industry standard 3D model files and easily apply materials on individual 3D parts in a highly-organized way. The 3D Authoring Tool comes with built-in material and textures libraries, enabling fast object rendering, preview, and authoring. Brands can select from the available libraries or upload custom textures to expand the options.

Build Unique AR Shopping Experiences With Show-Stopping PBR, 3D Viewer and Virtual Try-Ons

Perfect Corp.’s state-of-the-art 3D Viewer solution is powered by advanced AR and show-stopping Physically Based Rendering (PBR) technology to provide hyper-realistic previews of luxury rings and watches. This immersive experience enhances the luxury shopping journey by allowing customers to personalize true-to-life renderings of products, illustrating product details such as material reflections and gemstone shine with remarkable accuracy. The online 3D Viewer & Configurator allows shoppers to personalize various components of the product and virtually experience the piece on their hands with Perfect Corp.’s award-winning AgileHand™ technology. The solution is a groundbreaking eCommerce tool that can help increase both customer engagement and purchasing confidence in the luxury retail space.

Transforming Luxury Retail with AR-Powered Fashion Technology

“In the luxury jewelry and watch space, AR technology has an incredible potential to provide a more personalized consumer experience,” said Perfect Corp. CEO and Founder Alice Chang, “We are excited to announce our new 3D Viewer and 3D Authoring Tool technology, which we believe will enable brands to seamlessly integrate and optimize the shopping journey, while also boosting customer confidence in making purchases.”

To learn more about Perfect Corp.’s new AR 3D Viewer and 3D Authoring Tool for Rings and Watches, visit https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/products/3d-viewer-virtual-try-on

To experience the new 3D Viewer and 3D Authoring Tool on the Perfect Corp. demo store, visit https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/showcase/3d-viewer/home

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

