Perfect Corp. Launches Augmented Reality Virtual Try-On Service for 3D Eyewear That is Quick and Easy to Set Up

Powered by Perfect Corp.’s industry-leading beauty AI & AR technology, the cutting-edge AR 3D eyewear virtual try-on service is set to revolutionize the online shopping journey for the eyewear industry.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading global beauty tech solutions provider and developer of the award-winning YouCam Makeup app, announced the newest addition to its Augmented Reality (AR) virtual try-on services: AR 3D eyeglasses. The new service allows consumers to virtually try on the 3D AR glasses through true-to-life digital try-ons, turning online product catalogs into virtual fitting rooms for eyewear. Unlike traditional 3D scanning and time-consuming modeling methods, Perfect Corp.’s newest AR service innovation automatically creates 3D virtual eyewear renderings using three product images to create a unique live camera preview.





This innovative, streamlined process creates 3D eyewear for an entire product range in a fraction of the time creating a fast and effective means for brands to digitize their product line. From basic glasses to designer sunglasses, the 3D AR Eyewear service accurately and effortlessly visualizes a brand’s entire product line into hyper-realistic digital models that customers can try-on in seconds. The technology also allows brands to easily add different reflections to the lenses to enhance visual aesthetics and play to a more interactive and engaged user try-on experience.

“We are excited to expand our advanced AI & AR beauty technology services into the global eyewear industry,” shares Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “This innovative streamlined solution provides brands with a simple, yet powerful 3D eyewear creation tool, to deliver a highly sophisticated and realistic virtual try-on experience to all eyewear shoppers.”

The new streamlined process produces highly accurate, detailed 3D eyewear models, allowing brands to efficiently integrate the real-time virtual eyewear try-on experience across all digital touchpoints. The new service is fully compatible with desktop and mobile web browsers and helps eyewear brands maximize their outreach potential and establish a stronger connection with potential buyers. Experience the AR 3D Eyewear on our demo site, and request a personalized demo from our team for more details and information about the new AR 3D Eyewear service.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 900 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. To discover expert beauty tech insights and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read our Complete Guide to Beauty Tech.

