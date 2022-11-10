Perfect Corp. and Decorté Launch an Exclusive Purple Ribbon AR Virtual Filter Effect in Support of Eliminating Violence Against Women

Decorté launches an exclusive ‘Purple Power’ AR filter effect, available in the YouCam Makeup app, as part of the Purple Ribbon Project, raising support, and awareness for violence against women.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, partners with leading Japanese beauty brand, Decorté, for the launch of an exclusive Purple Ribbon AR virtual filter effect to raise awareness for the brand’s Purple Ribbon Project which supports the movement to eliminate all violence against women. The project is tied to November 25, which is designated by the United Nations as the International Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women. The Purple Ribbon AR virtual filter effect will be available on the YouCam Makeup App through November 26, where fans are invited to download to show their support for the cause with empowering “Purple Power”selfies.





Sharing “Purple Power” to Eliminate Violence Against Women

Decorté’s exclusive “Purple Power” filter effect features a dazzling cityscape and twinkling purple lights background, placing the user in front of a purple-lit Empire State Building. The effect is sprinkled with the Purple Ribbon Project’s notable purple ribbon, and paired with a gorgeous beauty look using Decorté lip and eye products. Users are invited to immerse themselves in this empowering Decorté brand experience to show their support and raise awareness to end violence against women.

Bringing People Together through AR in Support of a Great Cause

“We are thrilled to partner with Decorté for this empowering initiative to raise awareness and support for the Purple Ribbon Project, and the fight to end violence against women,” shared Perfect Corp., Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “As a female-founded company, this is a cause and initiative that is especially important to us, as we strive to empower and support women in all that we do as a brand. We’re excited to share this interactive AR filter effect and bring people together through virtual try-on in support of a great cause.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Perfect Corp. and introduce this virtual experience to drive awareness for our first Purple Ribbon Project,” says Sharon del Valle, General Manager, KOSÉ America. “We are committed to this important cause, and giving everyone around the country the opportunity to show their support through the purple ribbon filter effect to raise awareness for eliminating violence against women.”

An Interactive Shopping Experience for a Cause

The Decorté x YouCam Makeup app experience also includes a chance to shop the limited-edition Decorté Purple Ribbon Gift Set ($140.00) featuring the brand’s bestselling Liposome Advanced Repair Serum and new Liposome Advanced Repair Cream. Fifty percent of the proceeds from each gift set will go to Win, a non-profit organization that supports women who have suffered from domestic violence. Funding from this organization goes directly to help women find safe shelter and supportive housing where they can look forward to a brighter future with their children.

Download the free YouCam Makeup app now to experience Decorté’s “Purple Power” AR filter effect and join in supporting the Purple Ribbon Project to end violence against women worldwide.

Join Perfect Corp. and Decorté on Wednesday, November 16th at 1PM ET for an insightful webinar that dives deeper into how Decorté is leveraging beauty tech for good, to empower women and raise awareness to end domestic violence. Register for the free webinar here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2830392943852312846

About Decorté

Decorté, the global prestige cosmetics brand from KOSÉ Corporation, is Japan’s best-kept beauty secret. Beloved by millions, the brand embodies the best of Japanese beauty, emphasizing superior technology, sensorial textures, and radiant beauty. In 1970, Kozaburo Kobayashi founded Decorté with a vision to create extraordinary products achieved by balancing art and science with tradition and innovation. Decorté Laboratories is a pioneer in cutting-edge dermatological research and skincare technologies incorporating regenerative medicine to achieve remarkable results.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

