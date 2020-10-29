Penn National Gaming Reports Third Quarter Revenues of $1.13 Billion, Net Income of $141.2 Million, Adjusted EBITDAR of $452.6 Million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $343.6 Million

– Highly Successful Launch of Barstool Sportsbook App Creates New Growth Channel –

WYOMISSING, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Jay Snowden, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “I am pleased to report that our property, interactive, and corporate management teams generated strong third quarter revenues, as well as all time quarterly record Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR margins, despite the continuation of social distancing and capacity constraints at all of our reopened properties.

“The current operating environment has demonstrated the resilience of our teams and operations as we’ve made significant modifications to our business model to respond to the new volumes, offerings, and ongoing restrictions. In addition to the record results of our brick and mortar operations, one of the highlights of the quarter was the launch of our much-anticipated Barstool Sportsbook app in Pennsylvania, which has been well received. As we look ahead, we continue to see solid results across the portfolio in October, which is being driven not only by our margin improvement, but also our sustained revenue performance as we have continued to manage the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. In sum, we believe we can close out the year with positive momentum.”

Q3 Financial Results Summary

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, Penn National generated revenues of $1,129.7 million and Adjusted EBITDAR of $452.6 million. These results were achieved despite the impact of Hurricane Laura on L’Auberge Lake Charles, the late-quarter reopening of Tropicana Las Vegas, and the ongoing temporary closure of Zia Park in New Mexico. Our Ohio and Indiana properties led the way for the Northeast segment and each property in the South region, save L’Auberge Lake Charles, delivered double-digit Adjusted EBITDAR growth in the period. Several properties in the Midwest segment have been operating under significant capacity restrictions and despite this, the region still achieved year-over-year Adjusted EBITDAR growth. These results are a testament to the ability of our property teams to challenge and re-set operational norms. The property performance, combined with gross proceeds of $982 million from our September capital raise, increased our cash balance to $1.9 billion at quarter end, even after paying down our $670 million revolver balance in full. In turn, our net traditional debt declined to approximately $693 million at September 30, bringing our lease-adjusted net leverage to approximately 4.9x based on 2019 Adjusted EBITDAR.

Record Breaking Launch of the Barstool Sportsbook

“On September 18th, we officially launched the Barstool Sportsbook app in Pennsylvania, which broke records for the most downloads ever for the launch of a new mobile sportsbook,” commented Mr. Snowden. “This app launch was a significant milestone for the Company, and I would like to acknowledge and thank our Penn Interactive team and our partners at Barstool Sports for their hard work and dedication over the last several months. As of October 24th, nearly 48,000 people have registered through the app in Pennsylvania alone and, over the course of the first 37 days of operation, the app generated total handle of $78 million across 30,000 first-time depositors. These results were achieved with very limited external marketing spend, highlighting the ability of Barstool Sports to convert its growing audience to our sports betting product. In addition, we have seen high user engagement on the app, with over 39% of our customers placing wagers on bets promoted by the Barstool personalities. Our early experience in Pennsylvania has reinforced our view that we are well-positioned to achieve meaningful and profitable market share in the high-growth sports betting and iCasino space.”

Acceleration of Our Omni-Channel Strategy

Mr. Snowden continued, “Our September equity offering fortified and de-risked our balance sheet, while providing us with additional flexibility to invest in high growth opportunities. Over the coming months, we look forward to introducing the Barstool Sportsbook app to additional states, including Michigan, which is expected to launch later this year. We are very pleased with initial customer feedback on the app, which has received a 4.8 average rating in the Apple app store, and we will continue to introduce new and innovative features to the app over the coming months, including a brand-new iCasino product.

“On the land-based side of our business, we believe there is real momentum in moving towards cashless technology that should not only improve efficiency and customer service, but also result in incremental revenue as we appeal to a younger demographic that expects a cashless transaction experience in their daily life. We intend to introduce this offering at the outset in our new Category 4 casino development projects in Pennsylvania, which we now anticipate will open in the second half of 2021. In addition, we are excited about introducing Barstool branded retail sportsbooks at our casinos, with anticipated openings later this year at Greektown, Ameristar East Chicago, and Ameristar Black Hawk as well as Hollywood Lawrenceburg in early 2021.

“We remain actively engaged across the country in advocating for the passage of sports betting in those states where it is not yet approved, such as Louisiana, which will feature a question on the November ballot that would authorize sports betting at our five casinos in the state. In addition, Maryland voters will also have an opportunity to decide whether to allow sports betting in their upcoming elections. We intend to exercise our option to acquire the operating assets of Hollywood Casino Perryville in Maryland later this year, which will provide us with market access to an industry-leading 20 states in 2021. Finally, we are supporting a statewide ballot question in Colorado that will allow local voters in the casino towns of Black Hawk, Cripple Creek and Central City to increase bet limits and add new games, such as baccarat.

Continued Momentum of Barstool Sports

“We remain very pleased with the growing financial performance of Barstool Sports,” noted Mr. Snowden. “Despite the temporary loss of live sports and a general slowdown in advertising spend, Barstool continues to have its strongest year in its history and has seen profitable revenue growth through a diversified revenue mix of advertising, brand licensing, and merchandising. More importantly, Barstool continues to grow its audience, particularly across social media, with more than 50 million followers on Instagram, 26 million followers on Twitter and 22 million followers on TikTok. In fact, despite only recently launching, the social media accounts for the Barstool Sportsbook have already reached more than 700,000 total followers across Twitter and Instagram. To capitalize on the excitement around Barstool Sports, we are working with Barstool to launch standalone Barstool-branded entertainment destinations in key markets. These locations will serve as virtual sportsbooks in large metropolitan areas in states with approved online sports betting, which we believe will further expand the reach of the Barstool brand and help us acquire new customers at attractive economics.

“With Barstool actively promoting our retail and online sports betting offerings to their massive and growing audience, we believe we can retain and cross sell these customers to visit our land-based casinos and play our iCasino products. We also have a database of over 20 million gaming customers in our mychoice loyalty program to cross promote our sports betting and iCasino products, an approach that has already proven successful in Pennsylvania. When combined, we believe these two channels will provide us with significant organic customer acquisition in our new business lines at a fraction of the cost of the traditional marketing efforts relied upon by many of our competitors, leading to enhanced profitability for the Company. In addition, our experience to-date has shown that customers who play with us through multiple channels (including land-based casinos, retail sportsbooks and iCasino) are over 12x more valuable than customers who play only at one of our casinos, which illustrates the power of our omni-channel strategy.

Hurricane Relief

“Our Company’s collective resolve was again apparent over the past few weeks, as Hurricanes Laura and Delta left the community of Lake Charles decimated, with many of our L’Auberge team members personally impacted. I am proud of the way our sister properties have come together to support their fellow team members in the wake of the storms. Volunteers from Boomtown Biloxi, Boomtown New Orleans, Hollywood Gulf Coast and L’Auberge Baton Rouge have been helping with the clean-up and recovery efforts and are providing temporary housing for displaced team members. To date, we have contributed more than $2.5 million to assist L’Auberge Lake Charles and the community in its time of need, which includes covering full wages and benefits for our Lake Charles team members during the property closure. In addition, our partners at Barstool Sports are generously donating all net proceeds from the sale of special ‘Lake Charles Strong’ merchandise to our Hurricane Laura Relief Fund.”

Looking Ahead to a Bright Future

Mr. Snowden concluded, “It certainly has been a challenging year and we have had to make very difficult business decisions over the last several months in response to the restrictions in place and the evolving customer visitation and volume trends. Nevertheless, we believe the operational improvements we have made, together with our unique omni-channel strategy powered by Barstool Sports and our diversified portfolio of properties, position us for significant growth over the coming years. We look forward to an exciting finish to the year as we introduce Barstool-branded retail sportsbooks across our portfolio and, subject to final regulatory approval, the launch of our Barstool Sportsbook app in Michigan.”

Summary of Third Quarter Results

For the three months ended



September 30, (in millions, except per share data, unaudited) 2020 2019 Revenues $ 1,129.7 $ 1,354.5 Net income $ 141.2 $ 43.7 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 343.6 $ 311.6 Rent expense associated with triple net operating leases (2) 109.0 96.3 Adjusted EBITDAR (1) $ 452.6 $ 407.9 Payments to our REIT Landlords under Triple Net Leases, inclusive of rent credits utilized (3) $ 228.1 $ 222.6 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.93 $ 0.38

(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below for more information as well as the definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR. Additionally, see below for reconciliations of these Non-GAAP financial measures to their GAAP equivalent financial measure. (2) Consists of the operating lease components contained within the Penn Master Lease and the Pinnacle Master Lease (referred to collectively as our “Master Leases”) (primarily land), the Meadows Lease, the Margaritaville Lease, the Greektown Lease, and beginning on April 16, 2020, the Tropicana Lease (referred to collectively as our “triple net operating leases”). During the three months ended September 30, 2020, we recorded rent expense associated with the Tropicana Lease of $7.7 million which was noncash. The finance lease components contained within our Master Leases (primarily buildings) are recorded to interest expense (as opposed to rent expense) in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 842, “Leases.” (3) Consists of payments made to Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (referred to collectively as our “REIT Landlords”) under the Master Leases, the Meadows Lease, the Margaritaville Lease, and the Greektown Lease, inclusive of rent credits utilized, which were generated from the sale of the real estate assets associated with Tropicana Las Vegas to GLPI on April 16, 2020. Although we collectively refer to the Master Leases, the Meadows Lease, the Margaritaville Lease, the Greektown Lease, and the Tropicana Lease, as our “Triple Net Leases,” the rent under the Tropicana Lease is nominal. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, we utilized rent credits totaling $141.7 million to pay rent under the Penn Master Lease, Pinnacle Master Lease and Meadows Lease.

PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Segment Information

The Company aggregates its properties into four reportable segments: Northeast, South, West and Midwest.

For the three months ended



September 30, For the nine months ended



September 30, (in millions, unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Northeast segment (1) $ 545.1 $ 628.9 $ 1,168.5 $ 1,778.6 South segment (2) 255.6 276.6 600.4 850.7 West segment (3) 78.7 161.5 223.0 484.4 Midwest segment (4) 229.1 275.8 493.2 815.3 Other (5) 23.7 12.4 71.6 31.9 Intersegment eliminations (6) (2.5 ) (0.7 ) (5.4 ) (0.7 ) Total revenues $ 1,129.7 $ 1,354.5 $ 2,551.3 $ 3,960.2 Adjusted EBITDAR: Northeast segment (1) $ 204.8 $ 189.1 $ 325.7 $ 540.1 South segment (2) 120.3 89.0 217.3 279.6 West segment (3) 33.6 50.6 55.2 151.0 Midwest segment (4) 108.5 104.3 173.4 301.3 Other (5) (14.6 ) (25.0 ) (42.2 ) (66.1 ) Intersegment eliminations (6) — (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) Total Adjusted EBITDAR (7) $ 452.6 $ 407.9 $ 729.4 $ 1,205.8

(1) The Northeast segment consists of the following properties: Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel (acquired May 23, 2019), Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Columbus, Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, Hollywood Casino Toledo, Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, Marquee by Penn, Meadows Racetrack and Casino, and Plainridge Park Casino. (2) The South segment consists of the following properties: 1st Jackpot Casino, Ameristar Vicksburg, Boomtown Biloxi, Boomtown Bossier City, Boomtown New Orleans, Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast, Hollywood Casino Tunica, L’Auberge Baton Rouge, L’Auberge Lake Charles, and Margaritaville Resort Casino. Prior to its closure on June 30, 2019, Resorts Casino Tunica was also included in the South segment. (3) The West segment consists of the following properties: Ameristar Black Hawk, Cactus Petes and Horseshu, M Resort, Tropicana Las Vegas, and Zia Park Casino. (4) The Midwest segment consists of the following properties: Ameristar Council Bluffs; Argosy Casino Alton; Argosy Casino Riverside; Hollywood Casino Aurora; Hollywood Casino Joliet; our 50% investment in Kansas Entertainment, which owns Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway; Hollywood Casino St. Louis; Prairie State Gaming; and River City Casino. (5) The Other category consists of the Company’s stand-alone racing operations, namely Sanford-Orlando Kennel Club, and the Company’s joint venture interests in Sam Houston Race Park, Valley Race Park, and Freehold Raceway. The Other category also includes Penn Interactive, which operates our social gaming, internally-branded retail sportsbooks, iGaming and our Barstool Sports online sports betting app; our management contract for Retama Park Racetrack; and our live and televised poker tournament series that operates under the trade name, Heartland Poker Tour (“HPT”). Expenses incurred for corporate and shared services activities that are directly attributable to a property or are otherwise incurred to support a property are allocated to each property. The Other category also includes corporate overhead costs, which consists of certain expenses, such as: payroll, professional fees, travel expenses and other general and administrative expenses that do not directly relate to or have otherwise not been allocated to a property. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, corporate overhead costs were $20.1 million and $61.0 million, respectively, compared to $27.5 million and $74.2 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. In addition, Adjusted EBITDAR of the Other category includes our proportionate share of the net income or loss of Barstool Sports after adding back our share of non-operating items (such as interest expense, net; income taxes; depreciation and amortization; and stock-based compensation expense). (6) Represents the elimination of intersegment revenues, associated with Penn Interactive and HPT. (7) As noted within the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below, Adjusted EBITDAR is presented on a consolidated basis outside the financial statements solely as a valuation metric or for reconciliation purposes.

PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Comparable GAAP Financial Measure to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR, and Adjusted EBITDAR Margin For the three months ended



September 30, For the nine months ended



September 30, (in millions, unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 141.2 $ 43.7 $ (681.8 ) $ 136.0 Income tax expense (benefit) (14.3 ) 19.6 (172.2 ) 53.0 Income from unconsolidated affiliates (5.0 ) (9.8 ) (7.4 ) (21.7 ) Interest expense, net 142.3 133.5 407.1 400.5 Other income (68.0 ) (7.2 ) (75.5 ) (7.2 ) Operating income (loss) 196.2 179.8 (529.8 ) 560.6 Stock-based compensation 2.8 3.7 11.7 10.4 Cash-settled stock-based awards variance 39.5 (3.4 ) 46.7 (6.4 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (6.0 ) 7.4 (33.9 ) 8.3 Contingent purchase price — 1.2 (1.4 ) 7.0 Pre-opening and acquisition costs 4.8 7.4 11.5 15.5 Depreciation and amortization 87.7 106.3 275.3 316.4 Impairment losses — — 616.1 — Insurance recoveries, net of deductible charges — (1.5 ) (0.1 ) (1.5 ) Income from unconsolidated affiliates 5.0 9.8 7.4 21.7 Non-operating items of equity method investments (1) 1.2 0.9 3.2 2.8 Other expenses (2) 12.4 — 12.4 — Adjusted EBITDA 343.6 311.6 419.1 934.8 Rent expense associated with triple net operating leases 109.0 96.3 310.3 271.0 Adjusted EBITDAR $ 452.6 $ 407.9 $ 729.4 $ 1,205.8 Net income (loss) margin 12.5 % 3.2 % (26.7 )% 3.4 % Adjusted EBITDAR margin 40.1 % 30.1 % 28.6 % 30.4 %

(1) Consists principally of interest expense, net; income taxes; depreciation and amortization; and stock-based compensation expense associated with Barstool Sports and our Kansas Entertainment joint venture. We record our portion of Barstool Sports’ net income or loss, including adjustments to arrive at Adjusted EBITDAR, one quarter in arrears. (2) Consists of non-recurring restructuring charges (primarily severance) associated with a company-wide initiative, triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, designed to (i) improve the operational effectiveness across our property portfolio; and (ii) improve the effectiveness and efficiency of our Corporate functional support areas.

PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the three months ended



September 30, For the nine months ended



September 30, (in millions, except per share data, unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Gaming $ 993.6 $ 1,088.5 $ 2,155.7 $ 3,185.2 Food, beverage, hotel and other 136.1 266.0 395.6 775.0 Total revenues 1,129.7 1,354.5 2,551.3 3,960.2 Operating expenses Gaming 458.1 587.5 1,101.0 1,699.1 Food, beverage, hotel and other 70.1 171.2 260.0 500.5 General and administrative 317.6 309.7 828.7 883.6 Depreciation and amortization 87.7 106.3 275.3 316.4 Impairment losses — — 616.1 — Total operating expenses 933.5 1,174.7 3,081.1 3,399.6 Operating income (loss) 196.2 179.8 (529.8 ) 560.6 Other income (expenses) Interest expense, net (142.3 ) (133.5 ) (407.1 ) (400.5 ) Income from unconsolidated affiliates 5.0 9.8 7.4 21.7 Other 68.0 7.2 75.5 7.2 Total other expenses (69.3 ) (116.5 ) (324.2 ) (371.6 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 126.9 63.3 (854.0 ) 189.0 Income tax benefit (expense) 14.3 (19.6 ) 172.2 (53.0 ) Net income (loss) 141.2 43.7 (681.8 ) 136.0 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 0.7 0.2 1.2 0.4 Net income (loss) attributable to Penn National $ 141.9 $ 43.9 $ (680.6 ) $ 136.4 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.02 $ 0.38 $ (5.36 ) $ 1.18 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.93 $ 0.38 $ (5.36 ) $ 1.16 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 138.2 115.2 126.9 115.8 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 155.5 116.7 126.9 117.7

Selected Financial Information Balance Sheet Data (in millions, unaudited) September 30,



2020 December 31,

2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,873.1 $ 437.4 Bank debt $ 1,754.8 $ 1,929.8 Notes (1) 730.5 400.0 Other long-term obligations (2) 80.8 89.2 Total traditional debt 2,566.1 2,419.0 Less: Debt discounts and debt issuance costs (125.6 ) (33.9 ) $ 2,440.5 $ 2,385.1 Traditional net debt (3) $ 693.0 $ 1,981.6

(1) Inclusive of our 5.625% Notes due 2027 and our 2.75% Convertible Notes due 2026, issued in May 2020. (2) Other long-term obligations as of September 30, 2020 primarily include $68.8 million for the present value of the relocation fees due for both Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway and Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, and $12.0 million related to our repayment obligation on a hotel and event center located near Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg. (3) Traditional net debt in the table above is calculated as “Total traditional debt,” which is the principal amount of debt outstanding, less “Cash and cash equivalents.”

Kansas Entertainment Distributions

The Company’s definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR add back our share of the impact of non-operating items (such as depreciation and amortization) at our Kansas Entertainment joint venture. Kansas Entertainment does not currently have, nor has it ever had, any indebtedness. The table below presents cash flow distributions we have received from our Kansas Entertainment investment.

For the three months ended



September 30, For the nine months ended



September 30, (in millions, unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flow distributions $ 6.8 $ 8.5 $ 15.5 $ 22.0

Cash Flow Data

The table below summarizes certain cash expenditures incurred by the Company.

For the three months ended



September 30, For the nine months ended



September 30, (in millions, unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash payments to our REIT Landlords under Triple Net Leases (1) $ 86.4 $ 222.6 $ 396.0 $ 645.4 Cash (refunds) payments related to income taxes, net $ (4.8 ) $ 16.4 $ (6.0 ) $ 20.9 Cash paid for interest on traditional debt $ 33.0 $ 38.0 $ 87.3 $ 100.5 Maintenance capital expenditures $ 21.5 $ 35.5 $ 65.7 $ 118.5

(1) Consists of payments made under the Master Leases, the Meadows Lease, the Margaritaville Lease, and the Greektown Lease, in cash. As previously noted, the rent under the Tropicana Lease is nominal. Amounts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 exclude the utilization of rent credits, which totaled $141.7 million and $272.5 million, respectively.

