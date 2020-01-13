Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces the 8th Annual Pebby Award Nominations

Recognizing the Year’s Best Hotels

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the "Company") today announced the nominations for its Eighth Annual Pebby Awards. The Pebby Award nominees were chosen for their outstanding accomplishments in 2019, as determined by the Company.

The Academy’s nominations face stiff competition as the candidates are incredibly strong this year. Nevertheless, several hotels earned multiple nominations; Hotel Zelos San Francisco earned six while Argonaut Hotel, Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco, Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection, Paradise Point Resort & Spa, The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland and The Westin Copley Place, Boston each earned four. The expansive landscape of diverse contenders amongst the portfolio’s leaders will create one of the most memorable Pebby Awards ceremonies in modern history.

“It has been a successful year for all our cast and crew according to critics and audiences,” said Jon E. Bortz, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “Congratulations to those who have been nominated for the tremendous honor of receiving a Pebby Award.”

And the nominees are…

Best Picture – For best overall performance by a hotel in 2019, based on operating execution and profitability, taking into consideration the strength of the market in which the hotel is located.

Argonaut Hotel

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Best Directing – For best overall leadership by a management team in 2019, including revenue management, sales, marketing and comprehensive expense management.

Argonaut Hotel

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

Hotel Zelos San Francisco

Hotel Spero San Francisco

The Marker Key West

The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Best Production – For best overall hotel profitability flow-through in 2019. The management team at this hotel generated the greatest operating profitability improvement over the prior year.

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

Skamania Lodge

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

The Marker Key West

W Boston

Best Actor / Actress – For best overall sales and marketing team to support the performance of a hotel.

Argonaut Hotel

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Paradise Point Resort & Spa

Revere Hotel Boston Common

The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

The Sales and Marketing Team for Hotel Zelos San Francisco, Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco and Hotel Zetta San Francisco

W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills

Best Live Action Short Film – For best overall revenue management strategies and execution to support the performance of a hotel.

Argonaut Hotel

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

Hotel Spero San Francisco

Hotel Zelos San Francisco

Paradise Point Resort & Spa

The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Best Visual Effects – For best overall performance during a major renovation, following the Company’s standard of “relentless pursuit of continuous improvement,” maintaining a pleasant and professional demeanor while living through disruption, surprises and great inconveniences.

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown

Mondrian Los Angeles

San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Skamania Lodge

The Marker Key West

W Boston

Best Music (Original Score) – For best overall performance following a prior year major renovation as evidenced by an increase in market share and operating cash flow, taking into consideration the strength of the market in which the hotel is located.

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

Hotel Zelos San Francisco

Hotel Zoe Fisherman’s Wharf

Paradise Point Resort & Spa

The Heathman Hotel

The Westin Copley Place, Boston

Best Cinematography – For best implementation of energy conservation programs and green initiatives to reduce the hotel’s carbon footprint and energy expenses combined with social responsibility and community programs to benefit our communities and external stakeholders.

Grafton on Sunset

Hotel Monaco Washington DC

Hotel Zoe San Francisco

The Roger New York

Union Station Hotel Nashville, Autograph Collection

W Boston

Best Adapted Screenplay – For best overall forecasting accuracy of actual operating profitability by an individual hotel.

George Hotel

Hotel Spero

Hotel Zetta San Francisco

Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica

Southernmost Beach Resort

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Best Documentary – For best overall implementation of accounting standards and controls, including success in minimizing credit card chargebacks and overall expense management.

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

Hotel Zelos San Francisco

Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco

L’Auberge Del Mar

Mondrian Los Angeles

Solamar Hotel

The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

Best Animated Feature Film – For best overall performing restaurant or bar, not only measured on profitability, but also on fostering creativity, creating an experience and activating the hotel, while supporting the hotel’s operations.

BALEEN at LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

Departure Restaurant at The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

Dirty Habit at Hotel Monaco Washington DC

Dirty Habit at Hotel Zelos San Francisco

Skybar at Mondrian Los Angeles

Southernmost Beach Café at Southernmost Beach Resort

The Liberty Lobby Bar at The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston

Urban Farmer Restaurant at The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

The Academy Honorary Achievement Award – For most improved TripAdvisor rankings during 2019, as determined by our guests.

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

Hotel Vintage Portland

Paradise Point Resort & Spa

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

Union Station Hotel Nashville, Autograph Collection

Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel

The Lifetime Achievement Awards – This award celebrates the hard work and service of our long-time hotel employees throughout our portfolio.

The Eighth Annual Pebby Award winners will be announced on Friday, February 7, 2020 starting at 3:00 PM ET.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 56 hotels, totaling approximately 14,000 guest rooms across 16 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at www.pebblebrookhotels.com

