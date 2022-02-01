Pebblebee Unveils Trio of Products for Google’s “Find My Device” Ecosystem

New Clip, Card and Tag devices to work universally with Google, furthering Pebblebee’s mission to create a connected global tracking ecosystem for all

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pebblebee, the only connected tracking solution that works natively across platforms, today announced it is compatible with Google’s Find My Device ecosystem. The company unveiled three new tracking solutions created for Google: Clip, Card and Tag, to help consumers and businesses stay connected to the things that matter most to them. Pebblebee’s Clip, Card and Tag offerings retail for $29.99 each and are available for preorder at pebblebee.com.





“We are transforming the $4B tracking market into the future. We’re proud to be a ‘Made for Google’ partner and connect devices to users across the Find My Device network,” said Daniel Daoura, founder & CTO, Pebblebee. “For over a decade, Pebblebee has been the trusted brand by millions of people to help locate their most valued possessions. This partnership with Google will further expand Pebblebee’s mission to create a global tracking system across all platforms much like a seamlessly interconnected web around the globe.”

New Pebblebee for Find My Device Ecosystem Features

Pebblebee’s Clip, Card and Tag devices offer new innovations for the Find My Device ecosystem, including:

Works with Android via Google’s Find My Device or the Pebblebee App

Rechargeable w/ extended battery life: Clip – 12 months per charge Card – 18 months per charge Tag – 8 months per charge

Up to 500 feet range

Loudest audio tune to find lost item

Visual notification via bright colorful LEDs

Integrated keyhole attachment (Clip only)

Water resistant

Compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

Pebblebee’s partnership with Google is the latest high-profile venture for the emerging trackable company. Earlier this year, Pebblebee announced new ventures with renowned sports brands including Peak Ski Company and Henry-Griffitts golf clubs. Pebblebee is the only company offering trackers that are cross-platform compatible, with sustainable and environmentally friendly rechargeable multi-form factor trackers.

Pebblebee was founded by Daniel Daoura, a former aerospace engineer with deep experience in precision tracking. Leveraging this knowledge, Daniel ventured into the finder space to create multi-platform tracking solutions to keep track of items such as keys, suitcases and even pets. In Pebblebee’s development, Daniel envisioned a world with one connected global tracking ecosystem for all. Today his dream was realized as a Google partner.

For more information on Pebblebee and its trackable solutions, please visit pebblebee.com.

About Pebblebee

Pebblebee is the universal platform for businesses and consumers to Track What Matters Most™. Pebblebee is the only multi-platform connected tracking solution that works natively with both Google’s Find My Device ecosystem and Apple® FindMy™ MFi-certified trackers and asset management solutions. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Pebblebee was founded in 2013 by former Boeing military asset tracking engineers with a quest to create one connected global tracking ecosystem for all to locate and manage their belongings efficiently and securely. To learn more about Pebblebee, its innovative solutions and patents, visit pebblebee.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

