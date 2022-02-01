Pearl Street Equity Announces Investment in carecircle

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pearl Street Equity LLC (or “Pearl Street”) and its affiliates today announced an investment in carecircle, the world’s first global independent social platform for health.

carecircle is a Switzerland-based healthcare company developing a patient-centric, global healthcare platform combining social communities with crowd-based knowledge. The platform provides users with a cutting-edge health toolset, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), a patient record system and world-class security to improve individuals’ diagnoses as well as reduce healthcare spending and employer costs. Part of the prestigious Microsoft Startup Program, carecircle had a soft launch of its app in more than 150 countries in December 2021 and expects to release several platform updates throughout 2022 as it grows its user community.

About Pearl Street Equity

Pearl Street Equity LLC (“Pearl Street”) is a New York-based single-family office of James Zenni, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Z Capital Group LLC (“ZCG”). Pearl Street and affiliates have investments in venture capital, public and private equity, real estate and credit strategies. For more information, visit www.pearlstreetequity.com.

