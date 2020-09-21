Pear Therapeutics and PreferredOne Announce Broad Based Patient Access and Reimbursement for reSET® & reSET-O® for People with Substance Use Disorder and Opioid Use Disorder

PreferredOne teams with Pear to provide its members with covered access to two prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs) for the treatment of substance use disorder (SUD) and opioid use disorder (OUD)

reSET and reSET-O are being added to PreferredOne’s list of covered standard healthcare benefits for all its members

BOSTON & GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pear Therapeutics, Inc. and PreferredOne announced today that reSET® and reSET-O®, the first two prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs) to receive authorization to treat disease from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), have been added to PreferredOne’s medical benefits as covered products for its members.

“ We are excited to partner and develop an innovative agreement with Pear Therapeutics to provide access to reSET® and reSET-O® for our members, furthering our commitment to providing evidence-based therapeutics,” said Samir Mistry, Vice President of Pharmacy at PreferredOne. “ We are proud to announce during National Recovery Month that we now pay for two innovative PDTs to treat addiction. The addiction crisis was the top health crisis in America before the pandemic, and it has since grown worse. PreferredOne is doing its part to help fight the addiction crisis by adding reSET and reSET-O to our covered medical benefits.”

reSET was the first PDT to receive authorization from FDA. reSET-O was the second PDT to receive authorization from FDA and was granted Breakthrough Designation. Both products have been tested in real world cases and randomized controlled trials, the latter results have been published in peer-reviewed medical journals. Both products, which are adjunctive to outpatient counselling, provide patients with algorithm-driven cognitive behavioral therapy, fluency training, and contingency management, while clinicians receive access to clinical dashboards to inform in-office and tele visits. reSET is used as a monotherapy and reSET-O is used in combination with transmucosal buprenorphine.

“ The Pear team is proud to work with PreferredOne to continue to expand patient access to reSET and reSET-O in Minnesota and across the nation,” said Corey McCann, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Pear Therapeutics. “ We won’t rest until everyone who is suffering from addiction has covered access to our PDTs.”

PDTs are a new therapeutic class that uses software to directly treat disease. Like traditional medicines, PDTs are developed in a GMP-compliant environment, tested in randomized controlled trials demonstrating safety and effectiveness, evaluated and authorized by regulators like FDA, and used under the supervision of a prescribing clinician1,2. Unlike traditional medicines, PDTs are designed to collect real world data for use by prescribing clinicians and for population health management by payors and health systems.

About PreferredOne

PreferredOne, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fairview Health Services, leads the market with products and services that conserve employer health plan dollars while helping more than 364,000 members achieve their best health. Comprehensive local and national provider networks together with an emphasis on health care cost and quality maximize the value of employee health benefits.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics is the leader in prescription digital therapeutics, or PDTs. Pear aims to redefine medicine by discovering, developing, and delivering clinically validated software-based therapeutics to provide better outcomes for patients, smarter engagement and tracking tools for clinicians, and cost-effective solutions for payers. Pear has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including the first three PDTs with disease treatment claims from FDA. Pear’s lead product, reSET®, for the treatment of substance use disorder, was the first PDT to receive marketing authorization from FDA to treat disease. Pear’s second product, reSET-O®, for the treatment of opioid use disorder, was the first PDT to receive Breakthrough Designation. Pear’s third product, Somryst™ for

the treatment of chronic insomnia, was the first PDT submitted through FDA’s traditional 510(k) pathway while simultaneously reviewed through FDA’s Software Precertification Pilot Program. For more information, visit Pear at www.peartherapeutics.com.

reSET Important Safety Information

Indications for Use

reSET is intended to provide cognitive behavioral therapy, as an adjunct to a contingency management system, for patients 18 years of age and older, who are currently enrolled in outpatient treatment under the supervision of a clinician. reSET is indicated as a 12-week (90 day) prescription-only treatment for patients with substance use disorder (SUD), who are not currently on opioid replacement therapy, who do not abuse alcohol solely, or who do not abuse opioids as their primary substance of abuse.

It is intended to increase abstinence from a patient’s substances of abuse during treatment, and

increase retention in the outpatient treatment program.

Important Safety Information:

Warnings: reSET is intended for patients whose primary language is English and whose reading level is at the 7th grade level or above and who have access to an Android/iOS tablet or smartphone.

reSET is intended only for patients who own a smartphone and are familiar with use of smartphone apps (applications).

Clinicians should not use reSET to communicate with their patients about emergency medical issues. Patients should be clearly instructed not to use reSET to communicate to their clinician any urgent or emergent information. In case of an emergency, patients should dial 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

reSET is not intended to be used as a stand- alone therapy for Substance Use Disorder (SUD). reSET does not represent a substitution for a patient’s medication. Patients should continue to take their medications as directed by their healthcare provider.

reSET should not be used by individuals outside active enrollment in a SUD treatment program. It should only be used as an adjunct to face-to-face counseling and contingency management. reSET is not intended to reduce the amount of face-to-face clinician time.

The long-term benefit of treatment with reSET on abstinence has not been evaluated in studies lasting beyond 12-weeks in the SUD population. The ability of reSET to prevent potential relapse after treatment discontinuation has not been studied.

The effectiveness of reSET has not been demonstrated in patients currently reporting opioids as their primary substance of abuse.

This Press Release does not include all the information needed to use reSET safely and effectively. Please see the full Clinician Brief Summary for reSET for more information.

reSET-O Important Safety Information

Indications for Use

reSET-O is intended to increase retention of patients with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) in outpatient treatment by providing cognitive behavioral therapy, as an adjunct to outpatient treatment that includes transmucosal buprenorphine and contingency management, for patients 18 years or older who are currently under the supervision of a clinician. reSET-O is indicated as a prescription-only prescription digital therapeutic.

Important Safety Information:

Warnings: reSET-O is intended for patients whose primary language is English and who have access to an Android/iOS tablet or smartphone. reSET-O is intended only for patients who own a smartphone and are familiar with use of smartphone apps (applications).

reSET-O should not be used by individuals outside active OUD treatment. It is not intended to replace treatment by you, the patient’s medical provider. It should be used as an adjunct to clinician treatment, buprenorphine treatment and contingency management.

reSET-O is not intended to be used as a stand-alone therapy for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD). reSET-O does not represent a substitution for a patient’s medication. Patients should continue to take their medications as directed by their healthcare provider. The ability of reSET-O to prevent potential relapse after therapy discontinuation has not been studied.

Clinicians should not use reSET-O to communicate with their patients about emergency medical issues. Patients should be clearly instructed not to use reSET-O to communicate to their clinician any urgent or emergent information. In case of an emergency, patients should dial 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

This Press Release does not include all the information needed to use reSET-O safely and effectively. Please see the full Clinician Brief Summary Instructions for reSET-O for more information.

