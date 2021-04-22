Pear Announces Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services will Provide Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics to Help Local Communities Continue Fight Against Opioid Addiction

Through a State Opioid Response (SOR) 2.0 grant, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS) and RecoveryOhio will provide access to Pear’s reSET® and reSET-O® to patients with substance use disorder and opioid use disorder

Grant will support Ohioans in need and on their recovery journeys with innovative FDA-authorized treatments via their mobile devices

COLUMBUS, Ohio & BOSTON & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pear Therapeutics, Inc. announced today that the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS) and RecoveryOhio are providing access to Pear’s FDA-authorized prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs) reSET® and reSET-O® for the treatment of substance use disorder (SUD) and opioid use disorder (OUD), respectively. Eligible patients will be prescribed and treated with reSET or reSET-O to help communities throughout Ohio continue the fight against addiction. Funding is provided by the State Opioid Response (SOR) 2.0 grant, administered by OhioMHAS, and part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) SOR grant program for people in need of prevention, treatment and recovery support for opioid use disorder.

The Ohio SOR 2.0 grant comes at a time when many communities are seeing increased demand for behavioral health and recovery services amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Pear was awarded a grant to provide reSET and reSET-O under the ‘Use of Innovation’ program that supports technology and innovation advancements in Ohio’s behavioral health care delivery system to support Ohioans on their recovery journeys. Ohio marks the third SOR grant awarded to Pear in 2021, with other SOR grants awarded by Indiana and Kentucky.

“While the pandemic has rightfully been front and center in everyone’s minds, the opioid epidemic hasn’t gone away – it persists as a threat to our citizens and our communities,” said OhioMHAS Director Lori Criss. “This funding will help partners like Pear Therapeutics connect even more Ohioans to treatment and recovery services and support their use of new technology and innovation to stem the tide of addiction.”

OhioMHAS will make reSET and reSET-O available to participating providers in a variety of outpatient treatment settings including opioid treatment programs that also administer transmucosal buprenorphine to prescribe and treat patients in the state of Ohio.

“Ohio has not lost sight of the need to help people suffering from substance use disorders during the pandemic. In line with Governor Dewine’s RecoveryOhio initiative, Pear is proud to work with OhioMHAS to fight the addiction crisis by providing Ohioans in recovery with access to evidence-based treatments through their mobile devices when and where they need it most,” said Julia Strandberg, Chief Commercial Officer of Pear Therapeutics.

reSET and reSET-O have been tested in real-world use and randomized controlled trials, with results published in peer-reviewed medical journals1-5. Both products, which are adjunctive to outpatient counselling, provide patients with algorithm-driven cognitive behavioral therapy, fluency training, and contingency management, while clinicians receive access to clinical dashboards to inform in-office and tele visits. reSET is used as a monotherapy for patients 18 years of age or older with substance use disorder and reSET-O is used in combination with transmucosal buprenorphine for patients 18 years of age or older with opioid use disorder.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics is the leader in prescription digital therapeutics, or PDTs. Pear aims to redefine medicine by discovering, developing, and delivering clinically validated software-based therapeutics to provide better outcomes for patients, smarter engagement and tracking tools for clinicians, and cost-effective solutions for payers. Pear has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including the first three PDTs with disease treatment claims from FDA. Pear’s lead product, reSET®, for the treatment of substance use disorder, was the first PDT to receive marketing authorization from FDA to treat disease. Pear’s second product, reSET-O®, for the treatment of opioid use disorder, was the first PDT to receive Breakthrough Designation. Pear’s third product, Somryst® for the treatment of chronic insomnia, was the first PDT submitted through FDA’s traditional 510(k) pathway while simultaneously reviewed through FDA’s Software Precertification Pilot Program. For more information, visit Pear at www.peartherapeutics.com.

About Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTs)

PDTs, such as Pear’s reSET-O digital treatment tool, are a new therapeutic class that uses software to directly treat disease. Like traditional medicines, PDTs are developed in a GMP-compliant environment, tested in randomized controlled trials demonstrating safety and effectiveness, evaluated and authorized by regulators like FDA, and used under the supervision of a prescribing clinician6,7. Unlike traditional medicines, PDTs are designed to collect real world data for use by prescribing clinicians and for population health management by payors and health systems. reSET-O has been tested in real world use and randomized controlled trials with results published in peer-reviewed medical journals.

reSET Important Safety Information

Indications for Use

reSET is intended to provide cognitive behavioral therapy, as an adjunct to a contingency management system, for patients 18 years of age and older, who are currently enrolled in outpatient treatment under the supervision of a clinician. reSET is indicated as a 12-week (90 day) prescription-only treatment for patients with substance use disorder (SUD), who are not currently on opioid replacement therapy, who do not abuse alcohol solely, or who do not abuse opioids as their primary substance of abuse. It is intended to increase abstinence from a patient’s substances of abuse during treatment, and increase retention in the outpatient treatment program.

Important Safety Information:

Warnings: reSET is intended for patients whose primary language is English and whose reading level is at the 7th grade level or above and who have access to an Android/iOS tablet or smartphone.

reSET is intended only for patients who own a smartphone and are familiar with use of smartphone apps (applications).

Clinicians should not use reSET to communicate with their patients about emergency medical issues. Patients should be clearly instructed not to use reSET to communicate to their clinician any urgent or emergent information. In case of an emergency, patients should dial 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

reSET is not intended to be used as a stand- alone therapy for Substance Use Disorder (SUD). reSET does not represent a substitution for a patient’s medication. Patients should continue to take their medications as directed by their healthcare provider.

reSET should not be used by individuals outside active enrollment in a SUD treatment program. It should only be used as an adjunct to face-to-face counseling and contingency management. reSET is not intended to reduce the amount of face-to-face clinician time.

The long-term benefit of treatment with reSET on abstinence has not been evaluated in studies lasting beyond 12-weeks in the SUD population. The ability of reSET to prevent potential relapse after treatment discontinuation has not been studied.

The effectiveness of reSET has not been demonstrated in patients currently reporting opioids as their primary substance of abuse.

This Press Release does not include all the information needed to use reSET safely and effectively. Please see the Clinician Brief Summary for reSET for more information.

reSET-O Important Safety Information

Indications for Use

reSET-O is intended to increase retention of patients with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) in outpatient treatment by providing cognitive behavioral therapy, as an adjunct to outpatient treatment that includes transmucosal buprenorphine and contingency management, for patients 18 years or older who are currently under the supervision of a clinician. reSET-O is indicated as a prescription-only prescription digital therapeutic.

Important Safety Information:

Warnings: reSET-O is intended for patients whose primary language is English and who have access to an Android/iOS tablet or smartphone. reSET-O is intended only for patients who own a smartphone and are familiar with use of smartphone apps (applications).

reSET-O should not be used by individuals outside active OUD treatment. It is not intended to replace treatment by you, the patient’s medical provider. It should be used as an adjunct to clinician treatment, buprenorphine treatment and contingency management.

reSET-O is not intended to be used as a stand-alone therapy for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD). reSET-O does not represent a substitution for a patient’s medication. Patients should continue to take their medications as directed by their healthcare provider. The ability of reSET-O to prevent potential relapse after therapy discontinuation has not been studied.

Clinicians should not use reSET-O to communicate with their patients about emergency medical issues. Patients should be clearly instructed not to use reSET-O to communicate to their clinician any urgent or emergent information. In case of an emergency, patients should dial 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

This Press Release does not include all the information needed to use reSET-O safely and effectively. Please see the Clinician Brief Summary Instructions for reSET-O for more information.

