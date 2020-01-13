Paysafe Expands Omni-channel Offering With Launch of Cloud EMV Capabilities

In partnership with Handpoint, Paysafe enables SaaS-based ISVs to capture card-present payments in addition to their online transactions

HOUSTON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paysafe, a leading specialized payments platform, has expanded its omni-channel payments offering through the launch of the Cloud SDK from Handpoint, a pioneer in defining integrated payments. Complementing the existing Handpoint APIs and SDKs used by Paysafe clients with Android, iOS, and desktop apps, the Cloud SDK allows independent software vendors (ISVs) with cloud-based platforms to provide businesses with enhanced in-person payments.

The launch comes amidst an ISV market strongly focused on broadening payment options. This year US, Canadian, and UK ISVs plan to double the number of payment methods offered, according to Paysafe’s Q3 2019 research.

Responding to this trend, Paysafe’s integration with Handpoint’s new Cloud SDK allows ISVs to diversify their payment offerings through the addition of in-person payments with EMV cards, as well as leading wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay. The SDK facilitates card-present payments for ISVs by serving as a bridge between web apps and payment terminals, with seamless payment processing by Paysafe. ISVs can now offer their merchants a fully integrated omni-channel experience – a true one-stop shop for all their payment needs.

The SDK is complemented by next-generation PAX Android terminals (A920 and A80 models), hand-held mobile devices with strong user experience that support EMV and contactless payments (via Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G or ethernet). Cardholders’ data is protected by point-to-point encryption (P2PE).

Merchants will benefit from an intuitive activation with no need to manage a complex network setup. The SDK also supports tokenization and tip adjustment, among other functionality.

O.B. Rawls, CEO of Global Payment Processing at Paysafe, said: “An omni-channel payments offering is vital for success in the ISV space – providing consumers with a seamless experience whether they’re paying in person, online, or via mobile. We’re delighted to put this into practice in partnership with Handpoint, enabling ISVs’ merchant partners to provide consumers with a strong card-present payment solution.”

Jody Muehlegger, COO and Head of North America at Handpoint, commented: “ISVs must support the specific and evolving needs of their merchant vertical. Our Cloud SDK combined with Paysafe’s omni-commerce technology enables cutting-edge software providers to integrate unified payments across every touch point, without compromising security, control, or the customer experience.”

Handpoint has a presence at this week’s NRF 2020 Vision: Retail’s Big Show in New York City, where the team can meet to discuss the Cloud SDK solution.

###

About Paysafe



Paysafe is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, card issuing and online cash solutions.

With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over US $85 billion, and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world.

Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Visit us at www.paysafe.com

Follow Paysafe on Twitter / LinkedIn / Paysafe Insights

About Handpoint



Handpoint has been a pioneer in defining integrated payments and #NextGenPOS, from advancing the checkout experience with mobile technology to launching open payment integrations for all emerging POS platforms on 3 continents. We provide solutions for merchants, acquirers, payfacs, ISOs, and ISVs who are delivering on the cutting edge of payments: where customer experience and management matter, where payments are embedded seamlessly, and where mobile technology fuels growth. Handpoint’s software terminal, international gateway, and terminal management system enable the future of acquiring, from mPOS and integrated POS to a future without terminals.

Visit us at www.handpoint.com.

Follow Handpoint on Twitter: @HandpointLtd #NextGenPOS

Contacts

Nick Say



Manager, Corporate Communications, North America, Paysafe Group



T: +1-514 849-8595



[email protected]