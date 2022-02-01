Paysafe Expands New York Sports-Betting Presence With Resorts WorldBET

Resorts World New York’s mobile sports-betting app becomes the latest gaming platform to plug into Paysafe for payments in the Empire State

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced a partnership with Resorts WorldBET, the new mobile sports-betting app for Resorts World New York, with brick-and-mortar casinos Resorts World Catskills (RWC) and Resorts World New York City (RWNYC). Already facilitating payments for multiple New York mobile sportsbooks since the market’s launch in January, Paysafe now enables players to make deposits with Resorts WorldBET by debit card and ACH, plus receive payouts.

Resorts World’s experience operating a retail sportsbook at both its Catskills and Las Vegas properties enabled the operator to listen to its players and deliver what New Yorkers truly want in a mobile sports betting app. Resorts WorldBET will further contribute to the company’s development and paves a path to tap into the robust and growing mobile sports-betting market in New York.

Through Paysafe, players wanting to wager on the March college basketball playoffs, a New York Knicks NBA or New York Giants NFL game, can use their debit card to make a mobile deposit in seconds with Resorts WorldBET. Whether the card deposit is made with the Resorts WorldBET iOS or Android apps, or mobile and desktop sites, all transactions are processed seamlessly through Paysafe’s best-in-breed payment gateway.

As an alternative, Resorts WorldBET players can also make a deposit using an ACH transfer from their bank account through Paysafe’s connectivity to third-party ACH warranty services. The same integration with ACH partner technology sees Paysafe supporting payouts with Resorts WorldBET, with players able to get real-time access to their winnings through their registered bank account.

Going forward, the Paysafe integration will also allow Resorts WorldBET to easily activate the company’s suite of alternative payment methods. These include Paysafe’s Skrill USA digital wallet, which was upgraded in Q4 to support near-instant funding of wagers and payouts of winnings, and the Paysafecash and paysafecard eCash solutions.

Zak Cutler, CEO of North America iGaming at Paysafe, said: “We’re excited to partner with Resorts WorldBET, Resorts World New York’s state-of-the-art mobile sports-betting app. Given the strong correlation between payments and U.S. sportsbooks’ player acquisition, we look forward to helping Resorts WorldBET increase its customer base and revenue in 2022 and beyond.”

Darlene Monzo, Chief Marketing Officer, Genting America’s East, which operates Resorts World New York, commented: “We’re excited to offer New Yorkers the fastest, most reliable and safest mobile sports-betting experience. Paysafe’s platform provides the most advanced payment processing solution and we’re proud to have them on our team.”

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over U.S. $120 billion in 2021, and approximately 3,500 employees located in 10+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Paysafe iGaming

Paysafe brings over two decades of specialized payments experience supporting the global iGaming and sports-betting sectors and provides operators with a comprehensive suite of traditional and alternative payment methods through a single, streamlined API integration. Paysafe is also a leader in digital and affiliate marketing technology and services for iGaming operators through its Income Access business unit.

Since the opening-up of the U.S. iGaming market in May 2018, Paysafe has consistently stated its ambitions to be the payments leader in the fast-growing sector, building on its leadership in Canada and Europe. As of March 24th, 2022, the company supports 75% of operators in the country with payments or marketing solutions across 21 jurisdictions. In Canada, Paysafe also has a leading position and partners with the majority of regulated iLottery and gaming brands.

About Resorts World New York City

Resorts World New York City (RWNYC) is New York City’s first and only casino-hotel, offering over 10 million guests annually an unparalleled gaming and entertainment experience and generating over $3 billion for the State’s education system since opening in 2011. The opening of the Hyatt Regency JFK Airport at Resorts World New York gave visitors from around the world more ways to enjoy the ultimate play and stay experience. Dining options include Sugar Factory American Brasserie, America’s favorite eatery and celebrity hotspot. There are a variety of non-gaming amenities, as well as entertainment options, allowing guests of all interests and budgets an experience that fits their personal tastes. RWNYC is operated by the Genting Group, a global company founded in 1965, operating destination resorts in Las Vegas, Bimini, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom. Genting has more than 50 years of experience in the travel and leisure industry and collectively employs approximately 60,000 people while offering an unparalleled resort experience to over 50 million visitors a year worldwide.

About Resorts World Catskills

Located in the heart of New York’s Catskill region, Resorts World Catskills (RWC) Hotel and Casino Resort offers guests unmatched experiences in excitement, entertainment, and luxury. The integrated casino-resort features live Las-Vegas style table games, state-of-the art slot machines, a poker room, private gaming salons, a 100-seat sportsbook lounge, and the mobile app, Resorts World Bet, the fastest and safest way to bet on sports. The casino-resort’s 10 varied bar and restaurant experiences include an Italian steakhouse created by celebrity chef Scott Conant. There’s also year-round live entertainment at the 2,500-seat RW Epicenter. The 18-story all-suite luxurious hotel located within Resorts World Catskills features the Crystal Life Spa, two indoor pools, and two fitness centers. The Alder, the adjacent lifestyle hotel, features the first Topgolf Swing Suites in New York State, Dos Gatos, a cantina-style Mexican eatery, and will be expanded to include a Rees Jones redesigned Monster Golf Course in 2023.

