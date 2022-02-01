Pay the World: Jammber Unveils Mozaic, the First Truly Global, Radically Efficient Payment Platform for the Creator Economy

Mozaic–formerly Jammber SplitPay–will radically improve payment for the world’s co-creation economy.

The creator economy is global. It’s highly collaborative, both in making and in sharing the proceeds.

You would never guess it by the payment tools out there. At a moment when people creating together has become more common and more potentially lucrative than ever, creators are still stuck manually paying collaborators via peer-to-peer apps, drawing up clunky ad-hoc agreements, and dropping huge fees on cross-border payments.

Jammber, the Nashville- and Chicago-based creator tools innovators, have taken their mission to democratize music creation and distribution to the broader world of creators. Their SplitPay platform is now Mozaic, a next-generation mobile-first way to split payments, build smart contracts, and pay people fast and cheaply in hundreds of countries and currencies.

“Our vision is clear,” explains Jammber co-founder and CEO Marcus Cobb. “We want to bring the power of smart contracts and global payments to everyone by making them exceedingly easy to use. A huge drawback of typical smart contracts is their very technical nature and confinement to specific blockchains. By introducing visually designed contracts anyone can use with seamless support for crypto and fiat currencies, we have built a payment platform that does what creators actually need in one place.”

Available in English, Spanish and French, Mozaic offers payment options in 135 global currencies in more than 199 countries. Mozaic will look for cross-border payment providers, then suggest which method has the lowest fees and best value for the payee’s local market. Mozaic’s fee structure (1.75% plus a very small fee, with an available cap of $15 to $25 per transaction) makes it the fastest and least expensive way to send money around the world thanks in part to Jammber’s banking operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Japan.

To start, Mozaic is rolling out partnerships with major distribution platforms, vying to replace clunky one-off systems like PayPal with its API. It will be integrated into widely used entertainment industry enterprise software, as well as large DIY platforms. More partnerships, currencies (fiat and crypto), features, and options will be rolling out over the coming months.

Jammber distilled their vision for better creator payment tools thanks to a decade of work transforming payment in the music business, where a single track could have dozens of people who get a slice of the royalties. Before Jammber, artists and producers often had to track royalties using spreadsheets or other awkward methods. Jammber solved this many-stepped and cumbersome process by offering an elegant, all-in-one solution. With Mozaic, any creator can invite collaborators to the platform, build contracts (by adding items like split agreements, track expenses and more), import sales data, and automate revenue payments, all in a matter of minutes.

“There’s huge need for Mozaic,” says Rachel Knepp, co-founder and SVP Growth, “as there’s huge variation between creators. Some need to pay out tens of thousands of dollars monthly. Some need to get $5 to a collaborator once a quarter. For some projects, everyone’s in Toronto. For others, they’re scattered across ten timezones. Our transaction fees for creators are low by design. We built a tool that works for all, one honed over years of paying out royalty splits for our artist users and B2B customers.”

Current SplitPay users won’t have to worry that their beloved features are going away–Mozaic will continue to charge no monthly or recurring fees, with clients only paying by the transaction.

It’s all part of Jammber’s continued focus on artists and creators and on empathetic design and simplicity. “We truly understand the creative process and how artists and creators work together,” says Cobb. “We want to be the way creators pay out the billions they are earning collectively, no matter where they are.”

About Jammber

Jammber is a payment and ownership platform built for billions of co-creators on any project anywhere. The team comprises a diverse group of music creators, business and tech experts – all with one shared mission – to Make Way For Music. Jammber creates beautifully designed tools that simplify the burdens of facilitating split-income among creative teams. It’s easy to create together, but hard to get paid together and collect all revenue streams. Their vision is to put more time and money into the lives of creators and become the premier payment platform for the world’s co-creation economy.