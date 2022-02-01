Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Teams Up With Whatnot to Livestream $1M Hole-in-One Challenge for 3rd Annual Aloha Golf Classic

Aloha Golf Classic to stream live for the first time on Whatnot, featuring rare Patrick Mahomes sports cards and memorabilia for auction

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Whatnot, the largest livestream shopping platform in the U.S, is teaming up with Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to livestream an auction and hole-in-one charity challenge at its annual Aloha Golf Classic for the first time on Whatnot.

Taking place on Saturday, June 24th at 6pm PST / 9pm EST on Whatnot, Mahomes will engage in a high-stakes hole-in-one challenge where Mahomes has 25 shots to make a hole-in-one. Whatnot will reward viewers with prizes and donate to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation for every shot he takes. This includes a $1M contribution toward the foundation for a hole-in-one and a giveaway of a rare Patrick Mahomes NT RPA /99 BGS 8.5 sports card valued at over $40,000.

Other items up for grabs will include rare Patrick Mahomes sports cards and memorabilia, signed golf balls and more. All proceeds from the event will go toward the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to support initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources, and other charitable causes.

“I’m excited to open up the event for anyone to experience it live through Whatnot,” said Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. “This event and the cause it supports is so important to me, so I’m eager to finally get the chance to bring all of my supporters along while I attempt a hole-in-one.”

The “Patrick Mahomes ‘Hole-in-One Challenge’” livestream will be co-hosted by former NFL linebacker Blake Martinez, who retired from the NFL last year to pursue selling Pokemon cards full time on Whatnot. Martinez’s Whatnot channel, BlakesBreaks, has successfully sold over $12M in Pokemon cards in the past year.

“We have a vibrant and engaged sports community on Whatnot and are always thinking of ways to create unique experiences and provide access to one-of-a-kind items,” said Grant Lafontaine, Co-founder and CEO of Whatnot. “The Hole-in-One Challenge on Whatnot will open the door for viewers at home to get a front-row seat and a chance to win great prizes, all while supporting a great cause.”

Founded by collectors in 2019, Whatnot has grown into the largest livestream shopping platform in the U.S. connecting buyers and sellers across collectibles, fashion, sneakers, and more. The platform introduced a new way to buy and sell sports cards by replicating the experience of in-person shopping at a shop or card show. Livestream shopping allows sellers to focus on doing what they love – interacting with their audience, selling individual cards, or running breaks. Last year, over 100 Whatnot sellers achieved merchandise sales exceeding $1M each. The company is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, YC Continuity, and CapitalG, with a valuation of $3.7B.

Download the Whatnot app on Android or iOS and tune in on Saturday, June 24th at 6pm PST / 9pm EST to witness Patrick Mahomes attempt hole-in-ones for 15 and the Mahomies Foundation: https://www.whatnot.com/live/2acfe7d8-3a8a-4aa6-b84c-afbde3c188b2

