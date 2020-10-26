PaperWorks Upgrades High Quality Packaging Production Capabilities with Installation of a New Komori Lithrone GX40

BALA CYNWYD, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#innovation—PaperWorks—Komori America announced that PaperWorks, a leading full-service provider of 100% recycled paperboard and specialized folding cartons for packaging applications, has installed a fully-equipped, 41-inch, seven-color Lithrone GX40 (GLX740) offset press with multiple coaters at its Greensboro, North Carolina facility to enhance capabilities and capacity. PaperWorks produces high-quality packaging for a North American customer base in the food, beverage, oral care, personal care, home care, nutraceuticals and medical device industries. Firmly committed to sustainability, PaperWorks holds certifications from the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and 100% Recycled Paperboard Alliance (RPA100), as well as participating in other industry associations.





“PaperWorks continues to invest in the latest innovative industry technologies to ensure our folding carton converting plants are at the forefront of market differentiation,” said Brandon Clairmont, senior vice president, sales and marketing at PaperWorks. “As part of this enterprise-wide initiative, our company searched for the most advanced and proven printing capabilities on the market for our Greensboro site to enhance the overall print consistency, inline automation and quality of our products, including the ability for inline decoration and sophisticated embellishments.”

PaperWorks was also looking for additional print capacity, improved efficiencies in makereadies and higher production speeds, as well as up-to-the-minute process controls, such as inline color control, defect detection and automated changeover functions. The Komori GLX740 can accommodate the substrates used in paperboard packaging production and PaperWorks’ new press also includes two coaters to help the company achieve the eye-catching visual effects demanded by its customers.

“We were looking to expand our capabilities for key enterprise customers, as well as to expand our business in multiple high-end market categories,” Clairmont noted. “Our press purchasing decision was based on supplier capabilities, pricing, features, availability, ongoing support and a strong supplier network for parts and service in North America. Komori has a solid track record and met all our requirements as one of the leading organizations in the 40-inch offset space. Adding the new press capabilities allows us to provide enhanced capabilities all under one roof.”

PaperWorks reported it will be implementing an inline cold foil system before the end of 2020 that will allow the production of high-end cartons with cold foil and the double coaters at the end, for a highly efficient and optimized process. This new inline capability, which has an added sustainability benefit, allows PaperWorks to replace non-sustainable metalized polyester (MetPet) laminated substrates and highly expensive offline hot stamping.

“We are excited that this new press brings key client benefits to PaperWorks and improves their capability, capacity and efficiencies,” said Mark Milbourn, executive vice president, sales and service, Komori America. “As PaperWorks leverages its history of innovative packaging solutions, we look forward to the value-added packaging they will be able to produce with the GLX740.”

About PaperWorks

PaperWorks is a leading, integrated North American full-service provider of recycled paperboard and specialized folding cartons for packaging applications. The company specializes in providing innovative folding carton solutions for a wide variety of market sectors including food, beverage, personal care, home care, nutraceuticals and medical devices, and is also known for its market differentiating sustainable paperboard products and state-of-the art, extended color gamut printing capabilities.

PaperWorks has invested in state-of-the-art technology over the past three years to upgrade its paperboard mills and folding carton converting plants to be at the forefront of innovation and market differentiation. The company is committed to the highest sustainability and procurement standards. Product certifications include the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and 100% Recycled Paperboard Alliance (RPA100).

About Komori America Corporation

Tokyo-based Komori Corporation, a premier manufacturer of offset and digital presses, provides world-class technology based on three tenets core to which all Komori products are delivered—product reliability, outstanding print quality and substrate flexibility. From unsurpassed print quality and impressively fast makeready to intuitive software, Komori is dedicated to helping its customers navigate the changing market landscape. With hundreds of patents, a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, and representation around the globe, Komori is laser-focused on the advancement of print. Komori America Corporation is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL and manages a sales and service organization throughout North America.

Visit PaperWorks at http://www.onepaperworks.com/

