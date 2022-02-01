Papa Johns to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) will hold its quarterly conference call with investors to discuss 2022 third-quarter earnings on Thursday, November 3, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Participants on the call will include Rob Lynch, President and CEO, Ann Gugino, CFO, and Stacy Frole, Vice President of Investor Relations.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at ir.papajohns.com/events-presentations. Participants are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page.

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,500 restaurants in 49 countries and territories. For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

