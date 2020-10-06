Papa John’s Rob Lynch Joins Governing Committee for CEO Action for Racial Equity

Embraces opportunities to advance racial equity through public policy

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Papa John’s is proud to share that President and CEO, Rob Lynch, has been announced on the governing committee of the newly launched “CEO Action for Racial Equity,” a fellowship that provides the opportunity for CEO Action signatories to advance racial equity through public policy.

Earlier this week, CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ (CEO Action), the largest CEO‐driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion (D&I) in the workplace, unveiled this social justice fellowship to advance racial equality and announced Lynch’s involvement.

“ I am thrilled to be on the governing committee for CEO Action for Racial Equity,” said Rob Lynch, President and CEO of Papa John’s. “ Together, with other influential voices in the business community, we will stand together to build a more just and equitable world.”

Through CEO Action for Racial Equity, nearly 250 fellows, representing more than 100 CEO Action signatory organizations, work together to identify, develop and promote scalable and sustainable public policies and corporate engagement strategies that will address systemic racism, social injustice, and improve societal well-being. Fellows will focus their efforts on four key areas of societal well‐being: education, healthcare, public safety and economic empowerment. Additional fellows will join as the program gets underway.

“ CEO Action has always been driven by the belief that when businesses work collectively to drive progress, we can truly harness lasting change,” said Roy Weathers, CEO Action for Racial Equity CEO. “ The societal systemic racial injustice across our country has disproportionately impacted Black Americans and it is what is pushing us to do more. Now is the time to use our collective talent, passion and diverse perspectives to advance societal systemic change and improve equitable opportunities.”

Papa John’s is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. To learn more about Papa John’s other recent initiatives, please visit www.papajohns.com.

About Papa John’s

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.®Papa John’s believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior-quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa John’s tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day, and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa John’s is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,300 restaurants in 49 countries and territories as of April 30, 2020. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa John’s mobile app for iOS or Android.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO‐driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 1,300 CEOs and presidents of America’s leading businesses, academic institutions and nonprofits representing more than 13 million employees, the commitment outlines actions that participating organizations pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

