Papa John’s Launches Papadias – the Toasty, Satisfying Alternative to Your Usual Sandwich

Papa John’s is entering the lunch space and challenging the boring lunch routine with the launch of the NEW Papadia.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Papa John’s is upgrading guests’ lunch routines with the new Papadia – a toasty, hearty alternative to the same old sandwich routine, for just $6.

The Papadia is crafted from Papa John’s fresh, never-frozen original dough and filled with delicious, fresh ingredients. It is served with a pepperoncini and a sauce of choice on the side.

“The Papadia is inspired by the ‘piadina,’ an Italian folded flatbread sandwich from Northern Italy. It combines the original Papa John’s crust people crave along with fresh toppings, making it the best of both worlds – it’s both a pizza and a sandwich,” said Paul Fabre, SVP Product Innovation at Papa John’s. “The Papadia is great for people on the go who are looking to mix up their traditional lunch routine.”

With four varieties, each hand-stretched, oven-baked and hand-folded to order, there’s a Papadia for everyone.

Italian: Italian flatbread-style sandwich made from original fresh dough with Alfredo sauce, spicy Italian sausage, salami, real cheese made from mozzarella and banana peppers for a little kick. Served with a Pizza sauce dipping cup.

Philly Cheesesteak: Italian flatbread-style sandwich made from original fresh dough with sliced Philly steak, fresh-cut onions and green peppers, real cheese made from mozzarella and our Philly sauce. Served with a Garlic sauce dipping cup.

Grilled BBQ Chicken & Bacon: Italian flatbread-style sandwich made from original fresh dough with grilled chicken, bacon, fresh-cut onions and real cheese made from mozzarella, drizzled with sweet and smoky BBQ Sauce. Served with a BBQ sauce dipping cup.

Meatball Pepperoni: Italian flatbread-style sandwich made from original fresh dough with spicy meatballs, pepperoni, pizza sauce, real cheese made from mozzarella and classic Italian seasoning. Served with a Pizza sauce dipping cup.

The Papadia launch comes on the heels of Papa John’s newly released Garlic Parmesan crust, the first flavor added to its original crust in the company’s history, with more exciting innovations to come in 2020.

Order the new Papadia today by phone, PapaJohns.com, the Papa John’s app, Facebook, Apple TV or by asking Alexa. For more information regarding the new Papadias, or any of the items available on the Papa John’s menu, please visit PapaJohns.com.

About Papa John’s

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company. In 2019, consumers rated Papa John’s No. 1 in product and service quality among national pizza chains in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). For 18 of the past 20 years, consumers have rated Papa John’s No. 1 in customer satisfaction among national pizza chains in the ACSI. For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit Papa John’s at www.papajohns.com.

