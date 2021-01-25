Papa John’s Challenges Fans With New Epic Stuffs Sweepstakes

Papa John’s Celebrates Its New Epic Stuffed Crust by calling on fans to show off their #EpicStuffs, awarding winner with an epically stuffed chair for the ultimate sports watching experience

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To celebrate the launch of its new Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza at the peak of the winter sports season, Papa John’s announced today the Epic Stuffs Sweepstakes. For a limited-time, Papa John’s challenges fans to show off their totally epic moves – dunks, jumps, trick shots, blocks and more – to win an exclusive sports-watching experience of their very own – the Epic Stuffed Chair. The Epic Stuffed Chair was carefully designed to offer sports and pizza fans a viewing experience like no other.





“As an athlete and sports fan, I’m always on the lookout for the best – and most memorable – highlights from the latest game,” said Shaquille O’Neal, Papa John’s Board Member and franchise owner. “Now, I’m challenging Papa John’s fans to show me their epic moves for the chance to win the most coveted sports-watching chair around, the Epic Stuffed Chair.”

The enormous, Epic Stuffed Chair features a reinforced pizza table, a smartphone holder and a Garlic Sauce cup dispenser, plus a 1.5 horsepower motor to enjoy your favorite pizza without leaving the comfort of your new favorite chair. The exclusive Epic Stuffed Chair (valued at $32,500), plus a cash prize of $7,500, will be awarded to one lucky winner of the Epic Stuffs Sweepstakes.

Beginning today, Papa John’s Epic Stuffs Sweepstakes will run through Feb. 14, when one winner will be awarded the Epic Stuffed Chair. Additional prizes will be awarded weekly, including:

Papa John’s eGift cards (valued at $50 each)

Papa John’s branded sleeping bags (valued at $55 each)

To enter the sweepstakes and have a shot at winning the Epic Stuffed Chair or one of these awesome prizes, fans simply upload a video of themselves doing epic stuff to Instagram, Twitter or TikTok using the hashtags #epicstuffs and #sweepstakes. Visit papajohns.com/sweepstakes for more details and official sweepstakes rules.

Epic Stuffed Crust is the latest menu innovation from Papa John’s. Released in December, the new crave-worthy crust delivers on taste and quality, combining Papa John’s fresh, never-frozen, original six-ingredient dough, hand-stuffed with extra cheese and baked to crispy, golden goodness.

To order the new Epic Stuffed Crust pizza or sign up for Papa Rewards, visit www.papajohns.com.

Additional media assets may be found here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C.) 18 YEARS AND OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sweepstakes ends 2/14/21. For Official Rules, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit papajohns.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Papa John’s International, Inc., 2002 Papa John’s Blvd, Louisville, KY 40299.

