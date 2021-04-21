Panopto acquires Ensemble Video to meet increasing demand for video intelligence

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Panopto, the leading video management system provider, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Ensemble Video, makers of video management software for K-12, higher education, and enterprises. This investment will enable hundreds of new customers to use Panopto, expanding the company’s ability to meet the demands of K-12 educators and strengthening its world class engineering team.

As customers migrate to Panopto this spring and summer, the team will maintain the Ensemble Video environment to enable smooth transitions. In addition to making the content migration as streamlined as possible, Panopto is creating an exclusive onboarding program for Ensemble customers which includes low-cost content conversion, enhanced customer support, and competitive pricing packages.

In response to the global pandemic, organizations and academic institutions have transformed, rendering video communication mission-critical. Along with live video conferencing, asynchronous video has become indispensable for education, from kindergarten to doctoral programs. More than ever, faculty and students need an easy-to-use, searchable, and secure video management system to teach and learn.

“Since 2007, Panopto and Ensemble have led the way in making searchable video management systems a must-have solution for the world’s workplaces and schools,” said Eric Burns, CEO of Panopto. “The use of on-demand video for communication and learning has grown rapidly over the last year, and we are delighted to join forces with Ensemble to support our new customers with an easy, innovative, unified video management system. The Ensemble and Panopto teams are committed to offering our customers a seamless migration path to a unified platform backed by the terrific support they have come to expect from both companies.”

Ensemble’s CEO, Scott Nadzan, stated:

“Ensemble Video is thrilled to become part of the Panopto family. I believe this is a transformational day for our companies and customers, one that brings tremendous opportunity as we collaboratively ensure a smooth transition to Panopto for our customers. I’m confident they’ll fall in love with Panopto’s impressive capabilities and the results of our collective effort.”

“Humber College was using Ensemble and made the switch to Panopto; the migration was smooth and seamless, and Panopto customer support was ready to jump in to help our team every step of the way,” said Darren Richards, manager, Creative Productions, Humber College. “Over 20,000 Humber faculty and students rely on Panopto each semester to foster a modern and engaging teaching and learning experience. Everyone loves Panopto and its flexible organization structure enabled us to create an environment similar to the one found within Ensemble Video.”

Ensemble Video customers who migrate to Panopto will benefit from the following:

A seamless content conversion program jointly designed by Ensemble Video and Panopto, streamlining the import of existing videos into Panopto

Panopto Capture and Smart Camera, which together provide a browser-based recording tool that requires no software or plugins

Smart Search for rapid video search to the precise moment in a video when a word is spoken or written

New, unique features such as Panopto Smart Chapters, which auto-generates a table of contents and visual index of each learning session

Multi-source video, which enables the capture of video feeds from any camera and any screen – even multiple feeds simultaneously

Panopto’s all new mobile app for iOS and Android

Continuity with many Ensemble Video features such as single sign-on, LMS integrations, quizzing, conversations, analytics, captioning and more

The industry’s most sophisticated Zoom integration

Panopto’s industry-leading customer satisfaction and support

Ensemble customers interested in learning more about Panopto may visit: https://www.panopto.com/ensemble

About Panopto

Panopto helps educational institutions and businesses create secure, searchable video libraries of their institutional knowledge. Since 2007, the company has been a pioneer in video capture software, video management, and inside-video-search technology. Today, Panopto’s video management system is the largest repository of expert learning videos in the world. Headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Pittsburgh, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney, Panopto has received industry recognition for its innovation, rapid growth, and company culture. For more information, visit www.panopto.com.

