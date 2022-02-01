Panera Opens First “Panera To Go” Digital-Only Restaurant for Off-Premise Dining

New “To-Go” only concept offers guests the convenience of Rapid Pick-Up® and Delivery

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Panera Bread, a leader and innovator in the fast-casual restaurant segment, has opened the first “Panera To Go,” a new Panera Bread restaurant format offering digitally-enabled convenience for Rapid Pick-Up® and Delivery orders. The Chicago-based restaurant is the first of three Panera To Go test locations scheduled to open this year. Panera To Go is a digital-only bakery-cafe, with a reduced front of house where guests and delivery drivers can easily pick up orders from Rapid Pick-Up® and Delivery shelves. Designed for densely populated areas that cannot accommodate a dine-in bakery-cafe, the new format allows Panera to meet the demand in these areas for easy off-premise options with its delicious offerings of The Familiar, Made Fantastic™.





As of the end of 2021, 81% of Panera’s sales were via one of Panera’s off-premise channels including Delivery, Rapid Pick-Up®, Drive-Thru and Catering. The Panera To Go front of house does not offer any seating and is currently testing Delivery and Rapid Pick-Up® on shelves that guests and delivery drivers can easily access. With less front-of-house duties and simplified operations, Panera To Go associates are solely focused on meeting the unique needs of a guest on-the-go. Panera plans to open two additional Panera To Go cafes in California and Washington D.C. this year, and will also evaluate adding in Kiosk and Catering orders to the new format in the future. The intention of Panera To Go bakery-cafes is to service all dayparts including breakfast, as applicable.

“We strive to make it easy for our guests to access Panera’s chef-curated menu, in the most convenient way. Panera To Go creates yet another access point for our guests, via Rapid Pick-Up® or Delivery, in locations where Panera has not historically operated,” said Eduardo Luz, Chief Brand & Concept Officer, Panera Bread. “We are excited to launch into more trade areas, where we know people are craving for what Panera offers—freshly prepared delicious dishes, crafted by our chefs and bakers, using clean ingredients.”

As of the end of 2021, 44% of Panera bakery-cafes included a drive-thru, and the company has continually innovated to add new access points in response to the growing demand for off-premise dining. Panera launched Rapid Pick-Up® nationally in 2016, giving guests the convenience to order ahead and pick up their freshly prepared order on a convenient shelf in the dining room. In 2020, the company launched Panera Curbside, a geofence-enabled service that allows guests to easily get their favorite Panera Bread meals delivered directly to their car. The new Panera Next-Gen bakery-cafe model rolling out nationwide features a dual drive-thru with a dedicated Rapid Pick-Up® lane among other digitally-powered elements.

Recently, the brand has been actively testing ghost kitchens, with five currently operational nationwide and more planned to open this year. The Panera To Go concept differs from ghost kitchens in that the new format offers a branded front-of-house experience where guests can quickly pick up digital orders on their own. Ordering and payment for Panera To Go orders are only available on Panera’s digital channels via web or on the Panera app.

“Panera To Go is another way we can make our guests’ lives easier through digital convenience, which is always at the heart of what we do,” said George Hanson, Chief Digital Officer, Panera Bread. “We are already leaders in providing our guest with an exceptional digital experience and adapted our digital channels to provide our guest even more options in the Panera To Go format.”

About Panera Bread



30 years ago, at a time when quick service meant low quality, Panera set out to challenge this expectation. We believed that food that was good and that you could feel good about, served in a warm and welcoming environment by people who cared, could bring out the best in all of us. To us, that is food as it should be and that is why we exist.

So, we began with a simple commitment: to bake bread fresh every day in our bakery-cafes. No short cuts, just bakers with simple ingredients and hot ovens. Each night, any unsold bread and baked goods were shared with neighbors in need.

These traditions carry on today, as we have continued to find ways to be an ally for wellness to our guests. That means crafting a menu of soups, salads, and sandwiches that we are proud to feed our families. Like poultry and pork raised without antibiotics on our salads and sandwiches. A commitment to transparency and options that empower our guests to eat the way they want. Seasonal flavors and whole grains. And a commitment to Clean food, which is food that does not contain the artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources set forth on our No-No list in the food in our U.S. bakery-cafes. Why? Because we think that simpler is better and we believe in serving food as it should be. Because when you don’t have to compromise to eat well, all that is left is the joy of eating.

We’re also focused on improving quality and convenience. With investments in technology and operations, we now offer new ways to enjoy your Panera favorites – like mobile ordering and Rapid Pick-Up® for to-go orders and delivery – all designed to make things easier for our guests.

As of March 29, 2022, there were 2,117 bakery-cafes in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) or Instagram (@panerabread).

