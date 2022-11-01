Panera Bread Adds Annual Membership to Unlimited Sip Club, Offering Unlimited Sips and $0 Delivery Fee Year-Round

Unlimited Sip Club Annual Members Receive Exclusive Perks, More Value and $0 Delivery Fee On All Panera Digital Orders

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Panera Bread announces it will now offer an Annual Unlimited Sip Club membership, the first-ever nationwide unlimited annual beverage subscription in the restaurant industry for all self-serve beverages. For $119.99 per year (plus tax), the annual membership yields additional savings, offering a year’s worth of unlimited beverages for the price of 10 months*. Annual members will also receive the added benefit of a $0 delivery fee on all Panera digital orders, year-round**. Unlimited Sip Club subscribers have access to the entire Panera portfolio of self-serve beverages, including hot and iced coffee, hot and iced teas, Agave Lemonade, Pepsi-Cola® fountain beverages, and Charged Lemonades†.





“We have seen incredible response to Unlimited Sip Club since we launched nationally last year, both for our guests and for our business. We’re excited to offer even more disruptive value with the annual membership,” said Eduardo Luz, Chief Brand & Concept Officer, Panera Bread. “Today, one in four Panera transactions come from Unlimited Sip Club members—the program is helping to drive transaction growth despite a highly inflationary environment, and to bring in new guests to experience everything Panera has to offer.”

Available now in both annual and monthly subscription tiers, Unlimited Sip Club is available to members of MyPanera®, Panera’s free loyalty program. Monthly and annual Unlimited Sip Club members score exclusive perks like Sip Club Saturday deals, VIP challenges, and more. MyPanera members who register today for the annual subscription via the Panera website or mobile app through March 31, 2023 will receive an additional perk of a free Shutterfly customized calendar††.

In total, 26 beverages are part of Unlimited Sip Club, including:

Drip Hot Coffee (Colombian Light Roast & Dark Roast, Decaf, Hazelnut)

(Colombian Light Roast & Dark Roast, Decaf, Hazelnut) Iced Coffee (Colombian Dark Roast)

(Colombian Dark Roast) Hot Tea (The Republic of Tea premium teas and herbs, including: British Breakfast, Earl Greyer, Mango Ceylon, Ginger Peach, Honey Ginseng Green, and Orange Ginger Mint Herb)

(The Republic of Tea premium teas and herbs, including: British Breakfast, Earl Greyer, Mango Ceylon, Ginger Peach, Honey Ginseng Green, and Orange Ginger Mint Herb) Iced Tea & Lemonade (Black Iced Tea, Sweet Tea*, Passion Papaya Green Tea, Agave Lemonade)

(Black Iced Tea, Sweet Tea*, Passion Papaya Green Tea, Agave Lemonade) Fountain Soda (Pepsi ® , Diet Pepsi ® , Mountain Dew ® , Sierra Mist ® (Starry TM beginning this spring), bubly™ Lime, Brisk ® Raspberry Tea, Dr Pepper ® , and Canada Dry ® Ginger Ale)

(Pepsi , Diet Pepsi , Mountain Dew , Sierra Mist (Starry beginning this spring), bubly™ Lime, Brisk Raspberry Tea, Dr Pepper , and Canada Dry Ginger Ale) Charged Lemonades (Fuji Apple Cranberry, Mango Citrus Yuzu, and Strawberry Lemon Mint)

Panera self-serve beverages are available nationwide in Panera bakery-cafes, on Panera’s e-commerce site, and via the Panera app. The Unlimited Sip Club membership is available for $11.99 per month plus tax or $119.99 per year plus tax and includes one self-serve beverage every two hours during regular bakery-cafe hours, including free refills at participating U.S. Panera Bread bakery-cafes.

To sign up for Unlimited Sip Club, visit www.panerabread.com/unlimitedsipclub, or download the Panera app.

* Calculation is based on the annual subscription price of $119.99/year equating to the cost of a monthly subscription at $11.99/month for 10 months which is $119.99 and does not include any applicable taxes.

**Must be an Unlimited Sip Club annual subscriber to receive this offer. Purchase required. Valid one time per day. The $1 delivery fee will be waived on your online delivery order only. Minimum order of $5 required, exclusive of taxes, fees, or charges that may apply.

†The Unlimited Sip Club Subscription is available for registration and redemption in participating U.S. Panera Bread bakery-cafes. Must be a MyPanera member and at least 18 years of age or older to register. Registration available online only including Kiosk. You may cancel at any time. The subscription entitles eligible subscribers to the following subscription benefits: (1) drip hot coffee, iced coffee, hot tea, fountain soda beverages, bubbler drinks (regular, sweet, and Passion Papaya green iced teas, and Agave Lemonade), and Charged Lemonade beverages once every two hours during normal bakery-cafe business hours, including unlimited refills.

††Offer code expires April 30, 2023. Offer is good for one free 12-month wall calendar through shutterfly.com or the Shutterfly app.

About Panera Bread

Panera Bread opened in 1987 as a community bakery, founded with a secret sourdough starter and a belief that sharing great bread is an expression of warmth and generosity. That vision holds true today with a robust menu of delicious, chef-curated recipes created with a simple principle: The Familiar, Made Fantastic™. At Panera, we serve food that we are proud to serve our own families, made with responsibly raised proteins and freshly prepared with Clean ingredients — food that does not contain the artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources set forth on our No-No list served in U.S. bakery-cafes. From crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to flatbread pizza and sweets, we offer our guests more than great food. Our ethos of generosity drives us to meet our guests where they are through technology and through our shared values. We are stewards of our communities and the planet — with programs like Day-End Dough-Nation® that donates unsold baked goods in the evening to local non-profits, or labeling climate-friendly low carbon Cool Food Meals.

As of January 24, 2023 there were 2,112 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

