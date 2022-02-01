Panasas Pushes HPC Storage to the Edge with New ActiveStor Ultra Edge Platform

HAMBURG, Germany & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Panasas®, the data engine for innovation, today announced the launch of its new ActiveStor® Ultra Edge platform, an HPC and AI/ML storage solution designed for edge computing environments. Panasas’ ActiveStor Ultra Edge platform has a reduced footprint and lower entry cost, making it an ideal choice for organizations deploying HPC and AI/ML applications at remote locations, closer to where data is generated, to improve real-time decision-making. ActiveStor Ultra Edge will be showcased this week at ISC High Performance 2023 in Hamburg, Germany at Panasas booth #G713.

Global spending on edge computing is expected to reach $208 billion in 2023, an increase of 13.1% over 2022, according to the IDC Worldwide Edge Spending Guide. Organizations deploying edge HPC and AI/ML applications will require greater performance and system reliability at the edge. ActiveStor Ultra Edge offers a robust, compact, and high-performance solution at a competitive price point that enables organizations to scale and keep pace with growing demands of real-time data processing.

ActiveStor Ultra Edge is the newest addition to Panasas’ ActiveStor portfolio, designed to serve the evolving data requirements in today’s modern HPC ecosystem, which encompasses traditional HPC applications alongside AI/ML processing as well as cloud and edge computing technologies. The Panasas PanFS® data engine, the industry’s first parallel file system for Linux and the heart of the ActiveStor storage family, delivers infinitely scalable storage capacity and performance in the small form-factor Ultra Edge system to address diverse edge computing demands across industries.

“Our customers require storage infrastructures that can dynamically adapt to a changing mix of both AI/ML and traditional HPC workflows, but also have the capacity to support workflows across core data centers, remote satellite locations, and into the cloud,” stated Tom Shea, CEO at Panasas. “The reduced footprint of ActiveStor Ultra Edge delivers the required performance, reliability, and ease of management that Panasas is known for, making it ideal for smaller and remote HPC data centers.”

The Panasas PanFS data engine, together with the PanView™ and PanMove™ data visibility and movement suite, is solving data location challenges while delivering industry-leading simplicity and enhanced protection from drive, node, and site failure. From erasure coding to patented file-level RAID protection, Panasas brings enterprise-grade reliability and ease of use to high-performance parallel storage at the edge, so organizations can make informed decisions faster to improve operational efficiency.

Panasas ActiveStor Ultra Edge is available for ordering today and will be generally available later this quarter. For more information, please visit www.panasas.com.

About Panasas

Panasas builds a portfolio of data solutions that deliver exceptional performance, unlimited scalability, and unparalleled reliability – all at the best total cost of ownership and lowest administrative overhead. The Panasas data engine accelerates AI and high-performance applications in manufacturing, life sciences, energy, media, financial services, and government. The company’s flagship PanFS® parallel file system and ActiveStor® storage solutions uniquely combine extreme performance, scalability, and security with the reliability and simplicity of a self-managed, self-healing architecture. The Panasas data engine solves the world’s most challenging problems: curing diseases, designing the next jetliner, creating mind-blowing visual effects, and using AI to predict new possibilities. For more information, visit. www.panasas.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

