Panasas Appoints Brian Peterson as Chief Operating Officer

Technology, Networking and Data Storage Veteran Brings Deep Expertise in Sales, Marketing, Business Development and Corporate Development to HPC Storage Leader

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Panasas® announced today that industry veteran Brian Peterson has been named chief operating officer, effective immediately. He joins an executive team helmed by Panasas CEO Tom Shea, who had been COO for six years before becoming chief executive in September 2020.





Peterson has more than 25 years of technology experience in sales, marketing, business and corporate development roles. In a diverse career highlighted by a variety of operational and executive assignments, he has held roles as SVP of sales and marketing, vice president of business development, and vice president of international operations. In the latter role, he ran EMEA for Emulex.

Peterson has started software companies, advised early stage companies, and provided business and marketing consulting for established technology firms. Prior to joining Panasas, Peterson was a strategic advisor at Synoptek, based in Irvine, Calif. He is currently a strategic advisor at Tack22 in Salt Lake City.

“Brian’s broad experience in delivering new and enhanced products to market will help us expand our footprint with strategic partners and guide key product enhancements as we continue to deliver the industry’s most adaptable HPC storage solution to our global customer base,” said Shea.

Peterson said: “Joining the Panasas team to chart the next stage of the company’s growth is an exciting step in my career. I will lean on my background and relationships established in the technology industry, working with customers, partners, and alliances to help deliver breakthroughs in research and innovation—and ultimately, transformational outcomes.”

Peterson received a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Utah and an MBA from Westminster College in Salt Lake City.

About Panasas

Panasas delivers high-performance computing (HPC) data storage solutions that support industry and research innovation around the world. Whether it’s building the next Dreamliner, winning a Formula One race, creating mind-bending visual effects, curing disease, or modeling climate change, the world’s leading companies trust Panasas to support their most innovative HPC projects. For more information, visit www.panasas.com.

