Pacer ETFs Launches New ETF Targeting Opportunities in Online Gambling, Video Game and eSports Industries

The firm prepares for rapid consumer demand for online media and entertainment with the launch of a new exchange-traded fund

MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ODDS #ETF—Pacer ETFs (“Pacer”), an ETF provider that offers strategy-driven, rules-based ETFs, launches the Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (ticker: ODDS), which aims to follow the BlueStar Global Online Gambling, Video Gaming, and eSports Index. The rules-based index consists of globally listed stocks and depositary receipts of companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from online gambling, video game development, eSports events and streaming services, and related hardware manufacturers.

“It’s undeniable that consumers across the globe are spending more time consuming media, playing online video games and gambling across generations, and businesses are adapting to improve revenue streams from these trends,” says Sean O’Hara, president of Pacer ETF Distributors. “As leaders in the thematic ETF space, we believe a passive, rules-based approach providing online exposure to both, online gambling operations and gaming or eSports through one ETF can be beneficial to offer at this time. These industries are flourishing with the help of many tailwinds, which were catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic as every generation grew their digital footprint.”

The Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF is a one-stop shop for investors seeking exposure to online casinos, sports books, video game providers and eSports streaming services. Holdings will include both hardware and software manufacturers that develop computer and graphics processors, peripherals and consoles. From the adoption of augmented/virtual reality to reduced restrictions on the gambling market, this ETF is positioned to grow with consumer interest and budding areas of select online industries.

“Pacer ETFs has built a solid track record of launching opportune funds that capture trends and shifts in the marketplace,” says Joe Thomson, president and founder of Pacer Financial. “We expect consumers across the board, especially those in Generation Z, to continue spending significant leisure time online. In order to capitalize on this societal trend, we evaluated possible future directions of online activity and believe this ETF could capture them.”

About Pacer ETFs

Pacer ETFs is a strategy-driven exchange-traded fund provider with 42 ETFs and over $12.6 billion in assets under management, as of 3/31/22. Pacer ETFs is focused on addressing investors’ needs through its six fund families, the Pacer Trendpilot® Series, Pacer Cash Cows Index® Series, Pacer Custom ETF Series, Pacer Leaders ETF Series, Pacer Factor ETF Series and Pacer Swan SOS ETF Series. Pacer ETFs employs a rules-based, passive management approach to track S&P, NASDAQ, FTSE Russell, and Custom Indexes.

