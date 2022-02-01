Pacer ETFs Celebrates 7th Birthday, Year of Rapid Growth Amid Market Challenges

The firm’s assets under management have grown by 47% since the start of 2022 due to timely thematic ETF strategies

MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AUM—Pacer ETFs (“Pacer”), an ETF provider that offers strategy-driven, rules-based ETFs, celebrates its seventh birthday along with several accomplishments that have propelled the issuer to accumulate $5 billion in assets under management since January 2022, pushing its total AUM to $15.2 billion (as of June 9, 2022) despite broader market headwinds. As a result, Pacer’s assets have grown by 47% over the last 6 months.

“Even amid market volatility, our broader suite of ETFs have been able to provide investors with attractive ways to play the market, whether that is through unique themes or risk-managed products,” says Pacer ETFs Distributors President Sean O’Hara. “We are centered around offering ETF products that meet investor needs and anticipate widespread trends that can disrupt markets. We plan to continue on this path and help our clients through any market conditions this year and onward.”

Since Pacer’s inception in 2015, the firm has grown its offerings to 45 exchange-traded funds while expanding internally. To support the growth of the firm and meet advisor demand, Pacer has added 26 external wholesalers since this time last year and continues to expand its third distribution network outside of independent and wirehouse channels. Pacer’s total number of employees now sits at 126, a 36% jump from this time last year.

The firm’s impressive accomplishments this year range from AUM milestones to four ETF launches.

The AUM milestones include:

The firm has gained $5.2 billion in AUM since crossing the $10 billion mark at the end of December 2021.

The Pacer Cash Cows Index® ETF Series has become Pacer’s largest ETF family, with $8.2 billion in assets under management as of June 9, 2022. This growth has been driven by the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ), which accounts for $6.5 billion of those assets, most of which have been accumulated over the past year.

The new ETFs include:

“Pacer’s rapid growth would not be possible without our dedicated team of internal and external wholesalers and everyone else in between, who have been instrumental in the firm’s development since inception,” says Joe Thomson, founder and president of Pacer Financial. “We are proud to celebrate these achievements and would like to thank the financial advisors, investors and partners who have supported our growth.”

Pacer expects to sustain its long-term growth trajectory by adding to its list of funds in the next few months and hiring new personnel for the firm’s Malvern office.

For more information on Pacer ETFs, please visit PacerETFs.com.

About Pacer ETFs

Pacer ETFs is a strategy-driven exchange-traded fund provider with 45 ETFs and over $15 billion in assets under management, as of June 9, 2022. Pacer ETFs is focused on addressing investors’ needs through its six fund families, the Pacer Trendpilot® Series, Pacer Cash Cows Index® Series, Pacer Custom ETF Series, Pacer Leaders ETF Series, Pacer Factor ETF Series and Pacer Swan SOS ETF Series.

For more information, please visit PacerETFs.com.

Disclosures

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A copy may be obtained by visiting www.paceretfs.com or calling 1-877-577-2000. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the Funds is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal. Pacer ETF shares may be bought and sold on an exchange through a brokerage account. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce investment returns. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for ETF shares will be developed or maintained. The risks associated with this fund are detailed in the prospectus and could include factors such as associated risks of data and digital revolution companies, associated risks of industrials and logistics companies, calculation methodology risk, concentration in digital entertainment companies risk, concentration in robotics and 3D printing companies risk, concentration risk, equity market risk, ETF risks, high portfolio turnover risk, large- and mid-capitalization investing risk, passive investment risk, tracking risk, sector risk, smaller companies risk, style risk, and/or special risks of exchange traded funds.

NOT FDIC INSURED | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT BANK GUARANTEED

Distributor: Pacer Financial, Inc., member FINRA, SIPC, an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc.

Contacts

Media Contact

Trevor Davis



Gregory FCA for Pacer ETFs



215-475-5931



[email protected]

Company Contact

Ashlee Thomson for Pacer ETFs



610-981-6214



[email protected]