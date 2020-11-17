PAC-MAN Chomps His Way Onto Stadia With PAC-MAN™ Mega Tunnel Battle From BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

Prove Your Mettle and Compete in The World’s Biggest Multiplayer PAC-MAN Experience.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading video game publisher and developer BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. today launched PAC-MAN™ Mega Tunnel Battle exclusively on Stadia. Square off against 63 other players and become the last PAC-MAN standing as everyone chomps and winds their way through the largest multiplayer PAC-MAN game ever developed.





Created to celebrate PAC-MAN’s 40th anniversary, PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle leverages Google’s cloud gaming platform to create the largest multiplayer PAC-MAN game ever developed, enabling up to 64 players to play together. Spread across an interconnected grid of PAC-MAN mazes, each player will need to outwit and outlast their competition to be the last PAC-MAN standing in this unique take on the battle-royale genre, playable on PCs, laptops, tablets, phones, and TVs through Stadia. In addition to being larger than ever, PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle introduces new power-ups that can change the tide of battle, fun cosmetic unlocks to customize PAC-MAN, and a Spectator Mode that allows viewers to become an influential part of the game.

PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle is being developed by Heavy Iron Studios and launches today for Stadia with an MSRP of $19.99 and ESRB rating of “E” for everyone. The PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle product page can be viewed with the following link: https://stadia.google.com/game/pac-man-mega-tunnel-battle. For more information on PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle and other products from BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. please visit: https://www.bandainamcoent.com, follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS, or join the conversation at https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoUS.

The PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle release trailer can be found at the following YouTube link: https://youtu.be/biYQpocGuvo

Additional PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle assets can be found at the BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. press room at: https://www.bneapressroom.com

About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., part of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for all major video game consoles, iOS, Android, and online platforms. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry’s top video game franchises including PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime based video games including NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL Z®, and ONE PIECE®. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com or www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS

PAC-MAN™ Mega Tunnel Battle & ©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

Press Release © 2020 BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Contacts

Nick O’Leary



BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.



[email protected]