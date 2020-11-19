 P97 Networks to Enable Mobile Fueling Within Google Pay at Shell

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–P97 Networks, a leader in cloud-based mobile commerce, will enable mobile payments for fuel from within the Google Pay mobile app. Google Pay, a safe, helpful way to pay and manage money, is now available both on Android and iOS. Using the P97 Networks’ mobile payment gateway, drivers using the Google Pay app will be able to locate and fill up gas at Shell gas stations.

“We are excited to collaborate with Google Pay,” Donald Frieden, founder and CEO of P97 said. “We are confident that these new capabilities will improve fueling experiences at the pump. and serve as a stepping stone to future innovations for pay-at-pump experiences.”

P97 Networks provides secure cloud-based mobile commerce and digital marketing solutions for the convenience retail and fuels marketing industries under the brand name PetroZone. P97’s commerce solutions enhance the ability of convenience store operators, marketers, and oil companies to attract and retain customers by providing technology that securely connects millions of individual mobile phones and connected cars with identity and geolocation-based software technology to create unique connected-consumer experiences.

