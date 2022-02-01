OWC Unveils Thunderbolt™ Go Dock at CES 2023, World’s First-of-its-kind Full-featured Dock With Built-in Power Supply

New 11-port dock enables users to easily connect from anywhere with Thunderbolt and USB-C-compatible Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks and Android devices

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As more professionals, students and creators become digital nomads, OWC® – the leading end-to-end ecosystem solution of computer hardware, accessories, and software for both consumers and professionals – today introduced the Thunderbolt™ Go Dock, a powerful and reliable new dock easy to use from any location, at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. With three key factors in mobile docks being space, weight, and performance, OWC has developed the only full-featured Thunderbolt dock with a built-in power supply, eliminating the “bulky brick” typically needed for any non-bus-powered solutions. It is the only portable dock on the market that allows for professional connectivity without the performance limitations of bus-powered docks. With aircraft-grade heat-dissipating aluminum design and 11 ports to meet any workflow demand, the Thunderbolt Go Dock is the perfect solution for on-the-go professionals who need connectivity without compromises.

“For the last almost 35 years, our focus has been on creating products that help creatives, professionals and general consumers build computing solutions without compromise for both desktop and mobile. Now, with the Thunderbolt Go Dock, our customers can enjoy the best of both worlds when it comes to portability and performance,” said Larry O’Connor, founder and CEO of OWC. “The elimination of those big, bulky power adapters has always meant customers had to accept lower productivity for portable docks. We’ve developed our Thunderbolt Go Dock with virtually every modern accessory and need in mind to provide connectivity empowerment no matter when or where users need it.”

Whether stationed at a home office or on the go and using multiple workspaces, the Thunderbolt Go Dock is compatible with any device (Mac, PC, iPad, Chromebook, Android) and ideal for those seeking additional ports and functionality, or faster Ethernet file transfers, notebook charging (90W power delivery) and memory card ingest (2.5 GbE/s). It is equipped with OWC’s Dock Ejector software to safely disconnect multiple drives at once in a single click. Designed in-house by OWC engineers, Dock Ejector ensures all data is written prior to disconnection, which saves time and makes lost work obsolete.

Additional key features and benefits include:

Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports for easy connection of most modern devices without compromise

2.5G Ethernet is 2.5x faster than standard 1G Ethernet connection

HDMI port allows for views up to an 8K display

Ingest photos and videos via the SD card reader

Plug headphones and mics into the audio combo jack

The OWC Thunderbolt™ Go Dock is now available for pre-order on OWC.com for $399 and will start shipping in April. For additional information, please visit www.owc.com, and follow OWC on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to providing Mac and PC enthusiasts with reliable solutions for computer hardware, accessories and software at both the consumer and professional levels. In opposition to our disposable world, OWC’s products are intended to serve as the life-extending foundation of personal and/or professional digital life, from capture to completion, enabling users to maximize their technology investments. The company has extended its quality, long-term solutions for creative professionals to serving enterprises, small businesses and education administration. OWC’s award-winning team of technologists, engineers, creatives and professionals have a passion for improving both technology and the world. Learn more at www.owc.com.

