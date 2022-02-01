OWC To Showcase Latest Storage, Connectivity and Software Solutions for Video Production Pros at the 2022 Cine Gear Expo in Los Angeles

Technology leader showcases new innovative solutions for the video industry

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OWC®, a leading customer-focused creator of innovative solutions for over 30 years that have enabled individuals, businesses, content professionals, and educators to get maximum usefulness from their technology investment, today introduced its itinerary for Cine Gear Expo, which will be in Los Angeles on June 9-12, 2022, at the Los Angeles Convention Center at LA Live.

OWC’s focus is to get a lot of the infrastructure technology out of the way so creative professionals can focus on that creativity. OWC is thrilled to showcase several innovative new storage system upgrades that deliver blazing transfer speeds and unparalleled reliability for creative professionals with storage-intensive workflows. For those attending Cine Gear Expo, visit booth 443 to see all these solutions in addition to existing award-winning dock, hub, and software staples.

Jellyfish Mobile

Known worldwide as the gold standard portable NAS for video teams, The Jellyfish Mobile is your plug-and-play, easy-to-use best friend for your small in-house or on-the-go content team. The Jellyfish Mobile is a complete gamechanger for your team’s video workflow. With no IT, you can easily connect to 14 10G or 1G video editors and spread up to 2300 MB/s in real-world video speed to them.

OWC Flex 1U4

The OWC Flex 1U4 is a highly flexible, professional-grade, 4-bay Thunderbolt storage and docking solution for gaining powerful new rackmount workflow possibilities. Use a mix of 2.5 or 3.5-inch SATA/SAS and U.2/M.2 NVMe drives in the hot-swappable drive bays. Connect gear and charge mobile devices with Thunderbolt and USB ports. Add an audio/video capture, 10Gb Ethernet networking, SSD storage, hardware RAID card, or I/O card to the PCIe slot.

Copy That for Mac

Copy That for Mac works with RED, Blackmagic, ARRI cameras, and other storage media. Verifies copies with multiple Checksum options, including XXHash-64, MD5, SHA-1, SHA-2 256, SHA-2 512. Create detailed copy reports in several formats, including MHL, PDF, TXT, and CVS reports, including copy information and thumbnails to locate shots quickly. With Copy That for Mac, you can copy to single or multiple destinations and even create presets to automate the copy process. Handy Job Archive keeps track of completed copies.

OWC Thunderbolt Pro Dock

The OWC Thunderbolt Pro Dock was explicitly designed for professional video, audio, and photography workflows that require the ultimate combination of the fastest docking connections available. Send volumes of audio in real-time with AVB 10Gb/s Ethernet. Ingest RAW photos at up to 1630MB/s with CFexpress and SD card readers. Transfer a day’s 4K video shoot up to 90% faster. View projects in greater detail with an 8K display. Get the most from your peripherals and keep everything tidy with four USB 10Gb/s ports. When you need the best to be your best, the OWC Thunderbolt Pro Dock has you covered.

OWC Atlas Pro™ and Atlas Pro™ Ultra

The OWC Atlas Pro and Atlas Pro™ Ultra CFexpress Type B memory cards are rugged, and OWC Beyond Fast™ with peak speeds up to 1791MB/s. The Atlas Pro Ultra is ready for rapid-fire burst mode and high resolution 8K video capture with sustained 1533MB/s (640GB) or 1667MB/s (320GB) write speed. They’re ideal for professional photographers, videographers, and content creators who need to capture every crucial moment confidently at one-time events like sports, weddings, and concerts.

OWC Atlas S Pro™

OWC flash storage solutions are run through intensive performance testing so creative professionals can depend on real-world speeds in their workflows. Truthfully listing Atlas S Pro cards for reliable performance up to 276MB/s write and 290MB/s read speeds defines our commitment to the “OWC Difference,” which ensures you’ll be completely satisfied these SD UHS-II V90 cards will deliver the performance you are counting on.

OWC Atlas FXR

The OWC Atlas FXR is the smallest Thunderbolt CFexpress card reader, similar to a debit card. It allows you to transfer video footage and photos on location, studio, or the edit suite to virtually any Thunderbolt or USB port-equipped computer or tablet at over 1500MB/s speed. Nearly 7x smaller than other Thunderbolt CFX readers, the bus-powered Atlas FXR easily fits into the smallest camera bag, so you can pack more accessories to help capture amazing content.

OWC Mercury Pro LTO

This easily integrated tape backup and an archiving solution is a mission-critical requirement for protecting and preserving vast volumes of data for more extended periods with the familiar drag-and-drop operation and better economies of scale than disk-based storage. The OWC Mercury Pro LTO is the answer to this challenge. Ruggedly small with a built-in handle, the Mercury Pro LTO can go on-set or move among studio, department, or office computers for a shared data protection solution. Configurable by adding up to a 16TB SSD in the universal 2.5/3.5-inch drive expansion bay. Expansive utilize the second Thunderbolt 3 port3 to add up to five additional Thunderbolt devices, or your choice of a USB-C or DisplayPort device. See more with the DisplayPort 1.4 for connecting to an 8K display. Charge while working 85W of notebook charging. Available in LTO 7, 8, and 9 configurations.

Pricing & Availability

Jellyfish by OWC is available now on Macsales.com

on OWC Flex 1U4 is available now on Macsales.com for $1899.00

for $1899.00 OWC Thunderbolt Pro Dock is coming soon on Macsales.com , starting at $399.00

on , starting at $399.00 OWC Copy That for Mac is currently available for download as public beta

OWC Mercury Pro LTO is available now on Macsales.com , starting at $4699.00

, starting at $4699.00 OWC Atlas S Pro™ SD UHS-II V90 SD media card is available now in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities on Macsales.com , starting at $39.00

, starting at $39.00 OWC Atlas Pro™ CFexpress is available now on Macsales.com in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities starting at $349.00

in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities starting at $349.00 OWC Atlas Pro Ultra™ CFexpress is available now on Macsales.com in 320GB and 640GB capacities starting at $399.00

in 320GB and 640GB capacities starting at $399.00 The OWC Atlas FXR will be available in Q3 2022

in Q3 2022 OWC Envoy Pro SX is available now in 240GB, 480GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities on Macsales.com, starting at $179.00 with the new 4TB $899.00

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is committed to bringing Mac and PC enthusiasts sustainable innovation, exemplary customer service and American design around the world so technology inspires their imagination. An entire spectrum of easy, DIY upgrade and expansion possibilities await in Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC Docking Solutions, Network Attached Storage, and Performance Upgrade Kits, product lines. All fully backed with step-by-step videos and a global support team. Our dedication to excellence and sustainable innovation extends beyond our day-to-day business and into the community. We strive for zero waste, both environmentally and strategically. We have a long-term outlook in everything we do and believe in making a better world for all. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

