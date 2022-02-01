OWC Announces SoftRAID 7 for Mac the Latest Version of the World’s Most Powerful Yet Easy-To-Use RAID Software with Support for macOS 13 Ventura

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OWC®, a leading customer-focused creator of innovative solutions that have enabled individuals, businesses, content professionals, and educators to get maximum usefulness from their technology investment for over 30 years, announces SoftRAID 7 for Mac, the latest version of OWC’s powerful software RAID management software.

SoftRAID 7 adds compatibility for Apple’s latest operating system, macOS 13 Ventura, with support for all Intel and Apple silicon Macs, including M1 and M2 Macs. The new version of SoftRAID continues our commitment to data security and protection. SoftRAID 7 underwent a comprehensive, independent deep code review of all components by top macOS security experts to review areas that might be exploited.

SoftRAID 7 also includes a free year of our new Upgrade + Support plan, ensuring users always have access to the latest SoftRAID features and maintenance versions.

SoftRAID 7 for Mac highlights

Compatible: adds support for Apple’s newest operating system, macOS 13 (Ventura)

Ultra-secure: updated deep code review to test and strengthen SoftRAID protection against malware and other vulnerabilities

Easier installation: new driver loading architecture and UI make it even easier to install the SoftRAID driver

Up to date: new Upgrade + Support plan ensures you always have access to the latest version of SoftRAID and award-winning OWC support

Pricing & Availability

Upgrade before December 3, 2022 and save over 40% off SoftRAID Lite ($29.99 – usually $49.99) and SoftRAID Pro ($99.99 – usually $179.99). Owners of OWC storage solutions that include SoftRAID XT, may also be eligible for free or upgrade discounts.

Visit the OWC Software Store to purchase SoftRAID, see your upgrade options, or add additional seats.

All new purchases and upgrades receive one free year of the Upgrade + Support plan giving users free upgrades and updates and email, chat, and phone support.

Data Accessibility

You can access your files and folders anytime with SoftRAID installed. To take advantage of all SoftRAID’s powerful features, including management, health monitoring, and protection, you need an active license.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is committed to supporting and inspiring the imagination of Mac and PC enthusiasts worldwide through sustainable innovation, exemplary customer service, and American design. An entire spectrum of easy and powerful upgrade and expansion possibilities await with Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC Docking Solutions, Network Attached Storage, and Performance Upgrade Kits. All are backed with step-by-step videos and a global support team. Our dedication to excellence and sustainable innovation extends beyond our day-to-day business and into the community. We strive for zero waste, both environmentally and strategically. We have a long-term outlook on everything we do and believe in making a better world. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set, and beyond, OWC provides the speed to create and the capacity to dream.

Follow OWC on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

© 2022 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation, registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other marks may be their respective owners’ trademark or registered trademark property.

Contacts

[email protected]