OWC Announces New Storage, Connectivity and Software Solutions for Video Production Pros at the 2022 NAB Show in Las Vegas

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OWC®, a leading customer-focused creator of innovative solutions for over 30 years that have enabled individuals, businesses, content professionals, and educators to get maximum usefulness from their technology investment, today introduced its itinerary for NAB 2022, which will be in Las Vegas on April 23-27, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

OWC is thrilled to showcase several innovative new storage system upgrades that deliver blazing transfer speeds and unparalleled reliability for media professionals with storage-intensive workflows. For those attending NAB, visit booth C3836 in the Central Hall to see all these new solutions and existing award-winning dock, hub, and software staples. OWC’s focus is to get a lot of the infrastructure technology out of the way so you can focus on what drives you.

Jellyfish R24

OWC is proud to introduce the R24 as the flagship product of its Jellyfish lineup. The Jellyfish R24 redefines what a rack-mounted server for video teams should be. Built with 24 bays of HDD storage and up to 432 TB (expandable to over 1.5 Petabytes), the R24 comes with 512 GB of RAM and 2 TB of SSD cache and 8 TB of NVME cache pool. The R24 is guaranteed to make sure your professional video editors are editing together at the speed of thought. There is no rack-mounted NAS server on the market with more power or better designed for what video teams do. Combining that with the same plug-and-play ease of use and software that the rest of the Jellyfish models have, the R24 becomes the perfect server to build your content team around.

Jellyfish Mobile

Known worldwide as the gold standard portable NAS for video teams, The Jellyfish Mobile is your plug-and-play, easy-to-use best friend for your small in-house or on-the-go content team. The Jellyfish Mobile is a complete gamechanger for your team’s video workflow. With no IT, you can easily connect to (14) 10G or 1G video editors and spread up to 2300 MB/s in real-world video speed to them.

OWC Flex 1U4

The OWC Flex 1U4 is a highly flexible, professional-grade, 4-bay Thunderbolt storage and docking solution designed for rackmount workflows. Media professionals can utilize a mix of 2.5 or 3.5-inch SATA/SAS and U.2/M.2 NVMe drives in the hot-swappable drive bays. Connect gear, including additional storage, displays, and more, and charge mobile devices with seven Thunderbolt and USB ports. To customize your workflow, add an audio/video capture, 10Gb Ethernet networking, SSD storage, hardware RAID, or I/O card to the PCIe slot.

Copy That for Mac

Once you’ve captured your footage, you need to quickly and accurately transfer your hard work to backups, editors, producers, and directors. Copy That for Mac is OWC’s latest workflow tool built to accomplish this task. Copy That streamlines the ingest process with lighting fast, verified copies of your files from RED, Blackmagic, ARRI cameras, and other storage media. Copy That handles everything from checksum copies to simultaneous transfers to multiple storage solutions. When it is time to move from location to editing, Copy That gets your data there fast and secure.

OWC Thunderbolt Pro Dock

The OWC Thunderbolt Pro Dock is designed specifically for professional video, audio, and photography workflows requiring the fastest docking connections. Send volumes of audio in real-time with AVB 10Gb/s Ethernet. Ingest RAW photos at up to 1630MB/s with CFexpress and SD card readers. Transfer a day’s 4K video shoot up to 90% faster. View projects in greater detail with an 8K display. Get the most from your peripherals and keep everything tidy with four USB 10Gb/s ports. When you need the best to be your best, the OWC Thunderbolt Pro Dock has you covered.

OWC Atlas Pro™ and Atlas Pro™ Ultra

The OWC Atlas Pro and Atlas Pro™ Ultra CFexpress Type B memory cards are rugged, and OWC Beyond Fast™ with peak speeds up to 1791MB/s. They’re ideal for professional photographers, videographers, and content creators who need to capture every crucial moment confidently at one-time events like concerts, sporting events, and film sets. The Atlas Pro Ultra is ready for rapid-fire burst mode and high resolution 8K video capture with sustained 1533MB/s (640GB) or 1667MB/s (320GB) write speeds.

OWC Atlas S Pro™

OWC flash storage solutions are put through intensive performance testing so video and photo professionals can depend on real-world speeds in their workflows. Truthfully listing Atlas S Pro cards for reliable performance up to 276MB/s write and 290MB/s read speeds defines our commitment to the “OWC Difference,” which ensures you’ll be completely satisfied these SD UHS-II V90 cards will deliver the performance you are counting on.

OWC Atlas FXR

Sized similarly to a credit card, the OWC Atlas FXR is the smallest Thunderbolt CFexpress card reader and easily fits into the smallest camera bag. The OWC Atlas FXR allows you to transfer video footage and photos from CFexpress (Type-B) cards on location, in the studio, or at the edit suite to virtually any Thunderbolt or USB port-equipped computer or tablet at over 1500MB/s speed. You can pack more accessories to help capture those unforgettable moments.

OWC Mercury Pro LTO

This easily integrated tape backup and archiving solution is a mission-critical requirement for protecting and preserving vast volumes of data for more extended periods with the familiar drag-and-drop operation and better economies of scale than disk-based storage. The OWC Mercury Pro LTO is the answer to this challenge and is now available with LTO-9. Ruggedly small with a built-in handle, the Mercury Pro LTO can go on-set or move among studio, department, or office computers for a shared data protection solution. Configurable by adding up to a 16TB SSD in the universal 2.5/3.5-inch drive expansion bay and expandable by utilizing the second Thunderbolt 3 port to add up to five additional Thunderbolt devices, or your choice of a USB-C or DisplayPort device. See more with the DisplayPort 1.4 for connecting to an 8K display. Charge while working 85W of notebook charging. Also available in LTO 8.

Jupiter Callisto

If you’re in the market for a do-it-all server that you can configure precisely around your needs, OWC made the Jupiter for you. The Jupiter Callisto is the perfect server for DIY’ers who want to design their own NAS, small businesses, and teams who need a nearline backup solution for their Jellyfish. A powerful, highly configurable, affordable NAS solution, OWC Jupiter units come standard with (2) 10G ports and can be purchased from 64TB to 288TB of capacity.

Jellyfish by OWC is available now

OWC Flex 1U4 is available now starting at $1899.00

OWC Thunderbolt Pro Dock is coming soon for $399.00

OWC Copy That for Mac is currently available for download as a public beta

OWC Mercury Pro LTO is available now starting at $4699.00

OWC Atlas S Pro™ SD UHS-II V90 SD media card is available now in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities starting at $39.00

OWC Atlas Pro™ CFexpress will be available at the end of the month in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities

OWC Atlas Pro Ultra™ CFexpress will be available at the end of the month in 320GB and 640GB capacities

The OWC Atlas FXR will be available in Q2 2022

OWC Jupiter Callisto is available now

