OWC Announces Innovative Storage and Connectivity Solutions For New iPad Pro and iMac

Expand your storage and connectivity capabilities with a wide range of products from OWC

Woodstock, IL – April 21, 2021 – OWC®, the premier zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company,and a respected provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions, and performance upgrade kits announces storage and connectivity solutions product line up for the new Apple iPad Pro and iMac models.

When it comes to the new iPad Pro, OWC has some fantastic storage solutions. The OWC Envoy Pro FX universal compatible Thunderbolt and USB Portable SSD is a top choice and answer for external iPad Pro storage. With speeds ranging up to 2800MB/s, the OWC Envoy FX is built like a tank with dust/drop/waterproof certification. You can transfer gigabytes of data in seconds anywhere, making it the perfect solution for iPad Pro with Thunderbolt and USB-C iPad models as well.

For connectivity, OWC offers a range of dock and cable solutions to help you build the perfect on-the-go or at-home workstation for iPad Pro. For the complete connectivity solution, OWC has you covered with the OWC Thunderbolt Dock. With the OWC Thunderbolt Dock, you can now have four Thunderbolt ports, plus four USB ports, as well as an SD reader, Gigabit Ethernet, and a combo audio in/out. You gain convenient access for all of your essential Thunderbolt and USB devices through a single cable to your iPad Pro. The OWC Thunderbolt Hub expands the number of Thunderbolt ports available on an iPad Pro. Through a single Thunderbolt port, you can connect and charge any device with a USB-C or USB-A connector with this compact hub. The OWC USB-C Travel Dock E reduces the hassle of adapter and dongle heft while expanding your connectivity options with six essential ports: USB 3 Type-A, HDMI 2.0, SD card reader, and all new Gigabit Ethernet, and USB-C 100W power pass-through. The compact OWC USB-C Travel Dock E lets you transform any location through its integrated USB-C connecting cable, be it a studio, classroom, boardroom, or coffee shop, into a mobile office. Now that you have all of these connections, you will need cables, and OWC has you covered with the OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable. It is a plug-and-play solution that connects your accessories, drives, phone, cameras, displays, and more.

When it comes to storage and connectivity for the new iMac, OWC has you covered, offering some of the most innovative solutions. For storage, The OWC Envoy Pro FX was made for super-fast file transfers taking advantage of Thunderbolt/USB 4 connectivity on the new iMac. The OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dock is the perfect centerpiece for the new iMac. With dual drive bays and seven connectivity ports, including an SD 4.0 card reader, the OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dock is the do-it-all tool that will organize your digital life. You’ll have plenty of room to duplicate footage, create and manage archives, or render and process effects. Connect your favorite peripherals via USB ports. Ingest the day’s shoot or drone footage with the frontside reader. When it comes to connectivity for iMac, The OWC Thunderbolt Dock, OWC Thunderbolt Hub, and OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable are solid solutions for expanding your workflow by adding more connections to get the job done and do more.

“As a leader in Thunderbolt integration and accessories, OWC is proud to offer these innovative solutions for the new iMac and iPad Pro.”, said Larry O’Connor, CEO, and Founder of OWC. “In addition to giving users the ability to expand the number of Thunderbolt ports they have access to, the new ability to create separate chains and connect more devices from individual computer ports will revolutionize workflows for on the go or working from home.”





Pricing & Availability

The OWC Thunderbolt Dock is available now, starting at $169 on MacSales.com

The OWC Thunderbolt Hub is available now, starting at $149 on MacSales.com

The OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable is available now on MacSales.com

The OWC USB-C Travel Dock E is available now, starting at $64.99 on MacSales.com

The OWC Envoy Pro FX 240GB to 2TB models is available now starting at $199 on MacSales.com

The OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dock starts at $279 for the 0TB solution, available up to 36TB on MacSales.com



About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC’s operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

Get social: follow OWC on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

Company Contact: Derrick Stembridge: (815) 502-5628 or [email protected].



© 2021 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.

