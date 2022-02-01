OWC Announces Ideal Storage and Connectivity Solutions For New Apple MacBook Air and Apple Macbook Pro with M2

Expand your storage and connectivity capabilities with a wide range of products from OWC

Woodstock, IL – June XX, 2022 – OWC®, a leading customer-focused creator of innovative solutions for over 30 years that have enabled individuals, businesses, content professionals, and educators to get maximum usefulness from their technology investment, today announces innovative storage and connectivity solutions for new Apple MacBook Air and Apple Macbook Pro with M2.



Take Your Apple MacBook Air and Apple Macbook Pro with M2 Connectivity to the Next Level

With the new Apple MacBook Air and Apple Macbook Pro with M2, key ports are back, and by adding a dock or hub, you can turn the new Apple Macbook Air and Apple Macbook Pro with M2 into a mobile powerhouse. For connectivity, OWC offers a range of dock and cable solutions to help you build the perfect on-the-go, at-home, in-class workstation for the new Apple MacBook Air and Apple Macbook Pro with M2.

OWC USB-C Travel Dock E

The compact Travel Dock E lets you transform any location, studio, classroom, boardroom, or coffee shop into a mobile office through its integrated USB-C connecting cable. The OWC USB-C Travel Dock E reduces the hassle of adapter and dongle heft while expanding your connectivity options with six essential ports: USB 3 Type-A, HDMI 2.0, SD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet, and USB-C power pass-through. The OWC Travel Dock E lets you connect, charge, display, and import at will with USB-C or Thunderbolt 3-equipped computers, tablets, and phones.



OWC Thunderbolt Hub

The OWC Thunderbolt Hub lets you consolidate and simplify the connectivity between all your devices with all the Thunderbolt ports you’ve always wanted. The OWC Thunderbolt Hub’s four Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports and one USB port massively expand your connection possibilities. Now you can do more effortlessly on your Apple MacBook Air and Apple Macbook Pro with M2.



OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable

Take the guesswork out of what cables you need for your entire technology setup. The OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable is a plug-and-play-safe solution for connecting Apple MacBook Air and Apple Macbook Pro with M2 to any device, display, or power supply with Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, or USB4 port. With lab test certified 100% universal USB-C compatibility and performance, whatever your devices – this Type C to Type C connection solution ensures you’ll always have the right cable that works.



Blazing Fast External Storage for Apple MacBook Air and Apple Macbook with M2

The new Apple MacBook Air and Apple Macbook Pro with M2 offer endless mobile and power performance possibilities. OWC is ready to support these machines’ new workflow capabilities. From on-the-go, working from home, tracking in the studio, or on-set editing, OWC has you covered for your high-performance storage needs.



OWC Envoy Pro mini

The OWC Envoy Pro mini is a pocket-sized SSD with full-sized SSD performance and capacity for audio, and general data storage/backup uses. Now you can have all your recording sessions with ease to access, save, and share data anywhere. The OWC Envoy Pro mini works with USB, Thunderbolt (USB-C) and Apple MacBook Air and Apple Macbook Pro with M2. Available in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities and can access and transfer data with everything at up to 946MB/s real-world speed with Plug and Play ease.



OWC Envoy Pro Elektron

Store essential data in an ultra-portable form factor with the Envoy Pro Elektron USB Type-C External SSD from OWC. Featuring a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C connection, this SSD drive delivers transfer speeds up to 1011 MB/s. Furthermore, the crushproof, aircraft-grade aluminum housing provides IP67 water- and dust resistance, as well as silent operation. The bus-powered Envoy Pro Elektron comes with a USB Type-C cable and Type-A adapter making this the best portable SSD drive for the new Apple MacBook Air and Apple Macbook Pro with M2.



OWC Envoy Pro SX

The OWC Envoy Pro SX is versatile enough to be used as a bus-powered drive for daily storage and backup tasks, and to take it to the next level, we have added 4TB of storage to the lineup. It can easily handle workflows and the speed demands of pro audio, design, and photography workflows. And it serves up real-world performance speeds up to 2847MB/s with modern Thunderbolt and USB4 equipped Macs and PCs. Built along the OWC Envoy Pro EX’s award-winning lineage, this tiny but mighty ½ pound portable drive is 1/3 smaller. It features a removable Thunderbolt cable and is test certified to handle the harshest environments.



OWC ThunderBay

When it comes to needing the highest level of external storage capabilities, our ThunderBay storage solutions are perfect for professional workflows performed with the new Apple Macbook Pro with M2. OWC ThunderBay 4 is designed with performance in mind and engineered to harness the power of Thunderbolt 3. ThunderBay 4 is an incredibly flexible external drive with the throughput to support multi-stream compressed 4K video and other bandwidth-intensive operations. It’s highly configurable to match your performance need so that you can use each drive independently or in the RAID configuration of your choice for the optimal balance of performance and data redundancy. OWC ThunderBay 8 is like a high-performance personal data center that offers multiple configuration options to suit ever-expanding storage needs. Photo, film, and video editors can take advantage of the largest capacity desktop RAID storage solution OWC has ever offered to handle the voracious drive space appetite of RAW, 4K, large format, and VR workflows.



Pricing & Availability



OWC Thunderbolt Dock: is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $299.00

is available now on from MSRP $299.00 OWC 14 Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock: is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $329.00

is available now on from MSRP $329.00 OWC Thunderbolt Hub: is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $179.00

is available now on from MSRP $179.00 OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable: is available now in 0.72m, 1.0m and 2.0m on Macsales.com from MSRP $24.00

from MSRP $24.00 OWC Envoy Pro Elektron: 240GB to 2TB is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $94.00

from MSRP $94.00 OWC Envoy Pro mini is available for pre-order in 250GB , 500GB , and 1TB capacities on Macsales.com, starting at $79.00

is available for pre-order in , , and capacities on Macsales.com, starting at $79.00 OWC ThunderBay 4: 0GB enclosure (add your own drives) or from 4TB to 72TB is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $529.00

from MSRP $529.00 OWC ThunderBay 8: 0GB enclosure (add your own drives) or from 16TB to 144TB is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $779.00

from MSRP $779.00 OWC Envoy Pro SX is available now in 240GB, 480GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities on Macsales.com, starting at $179.00 with the new 4TB $899.00



See all options for docks, external storage and Thunderbolt solutions at Macsales.com



About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is committed to supporting and inspiring the imagination of Mac and PC enthusiasts throughout the world through sustainable innovation, exemplary customer service, and American design. An entire spectrum of easy, DIY upgrade and expansion possibilities await Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC Docking Solutions, Network Attached Storage, and Performance Upgrade Kits solutions. All backed with step-by-step videos and a global support team. Our dedication to excellence and sustainable innovation extends beyond our day-to-day business and into the community. We strive for zero waste, both environmentally and strategically. We have a long-term outlook on everything we do and believe in making a better world. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set, and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

