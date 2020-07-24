Overwatch Technologies Launches Innovative Real-Time Seizure Monitoring Technology

Machine-Learning Algorithms Bring Enhanced Seizure Detection, Alerts & Reporting

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Epilepsy can negatively impact an individual’s independence, peace of mind, and sense of security. Recognizing that there isn’t a price you can put on these critical components of daily life, Overwatch Technologies launched an innovative solution offering real-time seizure monitoring, alerts and reports to help improve the quality of life for people living with epilepsy and their loved ones.

Overwatch’s seizure detection and alerting application is built with machine-learning algorithms and works on an Apple® Watch. After detecting abnormal movement, indicating a seizure, the Overwatch application sends an alert via text or telephone call along with location information to the user’s designated caregivers and contacts.

“One of the biggest fears in our epilepsy community is not knowing when someone will have a seizure and making sure that they’re safe,” said Stephanie Fokas, Director of Patent Advocacy for Overwatch Technologies. Stephanie and her husband, Terry, lived in a state of constant anxiety as their son experienced daily seizures, and they knew that others also struggled with the same concerns. They set out to find a solution to bring peace of mind for epilepsy patients and their caregivers, later forming Overwatch Technologies.

“We’re leveraging Apple’s® state of the art smartwatch technology and running machine learning software on it to detect when a seizure occurs,” says Terry Fokas, Chief Executive Officer at Overwatch. “In addition to its monitoring and alerting functionality, the Overwatch application stores seizure data in an online diary and sends real time reports, which can be shared with caregivers and doctors. The seizure detection application is not a substitute for medical treatment, but a complementary technology that provides users, caregivers and doctors with a comprehensive analysis of the intensity, frequency and duration of seizure events.” This information can help identify potential patterns or triggers that may cause seizures in the future.

