Overplay Closes $1,000,000 from Retail Investors In Hours, On Track to Revolutionize Social Gaming with AI-Powered Technology

By letting anyone turn their videos into games in minutes and share them with the world, Overplay is revolutionizing the $167B social gaming industry with AI-powered, patented technology.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Overplay, the user-generated gaming platform, announced today that it launched a Regulation CF community investment round on Wefunder to build the future of gaming and interactive content. The round instantly closed $1 million from retail investors, in addition to the $1.8 million already raised from institutional investors Village Global, Sound Media Ventures, Plus Eight Equity Partners, Gaingels, Red & Blue Ventures, Band of Angels, Stampede Ventures, Outlander Capital, and more.

Overplay merges the personal connection of social media with the addictive fun of hyper-casual games, giving everyone the ability to create and share short games from any video quickly and easily. Making user-generated video content interactive is something that’s never been done before, and Overplay has a first mover advantage with its patent for unique UI, playing your game into existence, and live streaming games. Thousands of creators are already on the waitlist to use Overplay’s game maker.

Co-founders Dan Projansky and Caroline Strzalka have an impressive track record of success in media, entertainment and finance. Projansky is an award-winning game designer (and Emmy nominee) who has created games for Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo and apps with 25M+ downloads. Strzalka is a two-time founder and business development executive who has built partnerships with Netflix, Hulu and YouTube, and a former investment banker with experience taking multiple companies public. Projansky and Strzalka joined forces after working together at Sesame Workshop.

Overplay’s community investment round has attracted the attention of prominent industry insiders. They were selected from a group of over 3k startups to be part of Mercury Bank’s Seed program, which puts them in front of the top VCs in the world. They were also featured in the Angels & Entrepreneurs Network, an award winning publisher in the crowdfunding space, as well as KingsCrowd, an independent ratings and analytics platform for online private markets.

“We’re thrilled to see such a positive response from investors and creators,” said Dan Projansky, CEO and Co-founder of Overplay. “Overplay is all about democratizing game development, and we’re excited to welcome our community as co-owners on this incredible journey.”

Caroline Strzalka, COO and Co-founder of Overplay, added, “So many different audiences are asking us to build this, from media companies and professional sports leagues to advertisers and TikTokers. Overplay is going to change how we interact with video forever. This round of funding will help us bring our platform to even more users, content creators and brands around the world.”

Overplay’s community investment round is open to everyone via Wefunder, with a minimum investment of $100. The capital raised will be used to expand Overplay’s team and accelerate product development and user acquisition.

For more information about Overplay and to invest in the future of gaming and interactive content, visit wefunder.com/overplay.

About Overplay

Overplay is a user-generated gaming platform that empowers creators to build their own games from short videos and share them with the world. Founded by seasoned interactive media executives Dan Projansky and Caroline Strzalka, Overplay aims to democratize game development and make it accessible to everyone. The platform has generated over 1 million games played and 150,000 alpha app downloads, and has a waitlist of over 7,000 creators eager to use its beta version game maker. Overplay is backed by Village Global, Gaingels, Sound Media Ventures, Plus Eight Equity Partners, Gaingels, Red & Blue Ventures, Band of Angels, Stampede Ventures, and Outlander Capital as well as angels from Warner Brothers and Riot Games. For more information, please visit overplay.com.

