ŌURA Introduces Three New C-Suite Leaders

Smart ring leader welcomes a new Chief Marketing Officer, its first-ever Chief People Officer, and promotes Chief Product Officer from within

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ŌURA, the company behind the smart ring that delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance, announced the addition of several new members to its executive leadership team: Doug Sweeny has joined as Chief Marketing Officer, Lina Alcala has joined as the company’s first-ever Chief People Officer, and Holly Shelton was promoted internally to Chief Product Officer.

These leadership changes come during a period of continued growth for ŌURA, following key partnerships with Gucci, Strava, Natural Cycles, and Therabody, as well as a new product launch, Oura Gen3 Horizon. Earlier this year, the company also announced it raised capital at a $2.55 billion valuation less than a month after reaching the milestone of 1,000,000 Oura Ring sales. Additionally, ŌURA increased the size of the Series C-1 round, previously announced in April, as a result of being oversubscribed.

“People leaders are critical to the success of every business, and securing the right team has been a big focus of mine since I joined the organization earlier this year,” said Tom Hale, Chief Executive Officer ŌURA. “We are excited to welcome Doug, Lina, and Holly to our executive team and are confident that their combined talent, experience, and leadership will help us reach our ambitious goals in 2023 and beyond.”

Doug Sweeny joined the team in October 2022 as Chief Marketing Officer to lead the company’s Marketing organization across Product Marketing, Creative, Social, Brand & Content, Growth, and PR as part of its expansion from sleep to holistic health. He has more than 25 years of experience driving marketing, growth, product, and business development for iconic brands like One Medical, Nest, Levi’s, Adidas, and General Motors EV1.

“ŌURA’s commitment to innovation in health and consumer technology is incredibly inspiring,” said Doug Sweeny, Chief Marketing Officer ŌURA. “I could not be more excited to join this team and build on the foundation that’s in place to continue to create products and services that have a positive impact on individuals and the world.”

With this change, ŌURA’s first and most recent CMO, Karina Kogan, has transitioned to an advisor role supporting the organization with strategic partnerships. During Karina’s tenure, the company experienced over 110% year-over-year growth and a boost in brand awareness and recognition.

Lina Alcala joined the organization in July 2022 as its first-ever Chief People Officer. She heads up the company’s People organization, inclusive of recruiting, talent acquisition and management, DE&I, and internal culture efforts. Most recently, Lina was the SVP of People at Tinder, where she led the organization through hypergrowth from 100 to 600+ employees, expanded the company’s global footprint across 15+ new markets, and led the organization through the merger and acquisition by Match Group, an S&P 500 company. Before that, she spent two years at Hulu and also worked at BlackLine Systems.

“With ŌURA’s strong vision and mission to improve people’s sleep, longevity, and overall health, it is more important than ever to attract and retain top talent,” said Lina Alcala, Chief People Officer ŌURA. “I am excited to help build and foster a culture that plays such a critical role in creating healthier futures for all.”

Holly Shelton has been promoted to Chief Product Officer. Since April of this year, Holly has served as SVP of Product, where she made an incredible impact bringing together ŌURA’s design, software, and hardware product organizations. Holly’s immediate focus will be continuing to unite the product organization and driving a clear and focused product strategy for 2023. Before ŌURA, Holly was the global product lead for MacBook Pro at Apple, where she led all aspects of product and product marketing from concept to end of life. Prior to Apple, Holly served as the CEO & Co-Founder of MoveWith, a fitness and wellness platform created by world-class instructors to connect people to guided fitness and meditation classes, that ultimately sold to Under Armour Connected Fitness. Before that, she served as the Head of Product at Dreem, a sleep company specializing in sleep lab-accurate measurement and a sleep improvement program for insomniacs.

“I am honored to be assuming this new role at such an exciting time in ŌURA’s evolution,” said Holly Shelton, Chief Product Officer ŌURA. “In my time here, I have been impressed by the value of the product, the endless opportunities this technology has to better people’s lives, and the talent of the team. I look forward to continuing to work with this dedicated team to take ŌURA’s business to the next level.”

About ŌURA

ŌURA is the company behind the Oura Ring – the smart ring that delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance. ŌURA believes health is a daily practice and, with personalized insights and guidance, you can control the course of your health to live a more balanced life. The Oura Ring tracks all stages of sleep and recovery and accounts for daily activity to provide practical steps for long-term improvement. Founded in 2013, Oura Health is headquartered in Oulu, Finland, with offices in Helsinki, San Francisco, and San Diego. ŌURA has raised capital in the past from Lifeline Ventures, Forerunner Ventures, Temasek, The Chernin Group, JAZZ Venture Partners, and MSD Capital, among others. For more information, please visit http://ouraring.com/.

The Oura Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent medical conditions/illnesses.

Contacts

Alexis McDowel, ŌURA



[email protected]

[email protected]

Alison Deasy, ŌURA



[email protected]