Ossia Named to Time’s List of the Best Inventions Of 2022

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cota–Ossia Inc. (“Ossia”), the company behind Cota® Real Wireless Power™– announced that it has been featured in TIME in its annual list of the Best Inventions, featuring 200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives.

To compile the list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME’s editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields—such as the electric vehicle industry, green energy, and the metaverse. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

The CotaⓇ Power Table™ leverages CotaⓇ Real Wireless Power™ for table charging. The wirelessly powered table is designed with hospitality businesses, such as hotels, airports, quick service restaurants, and coffee shops, in mind, and provides a flexible in-store experience for powering (or charging) multiple guest and employee devices simultaneously while eliminating competition for scarce outlets.

The Cota Power Table can charge many devices simultaneously and automatically without wires, plugs, or charging pads. Cota makes power as convenient, safe, and invisible as wireless internet.

The Cota Power Table is a solution to the “power panic” problem at airports, coffee shops, convention centers, restaurants, and hotels. Travel, hospitality, and dining industries are well poised to provide a new convenience to consumers who gather together in common rooms: an outlet-free charging table.

Guests can stay untethered to wires and plugs while continuous, uninterrupted energy charges their devices wirelessly. The Cota Power Table solves the following problems:

Cord-free charging — guests don’t need to be tethered to a wall or plug

Decreased number of outlets needed decreases business cost — organizations don’t need to add more plugs to accommodate large groups or rush hours; contact-free charging also decreases wear and tear on wall plugs

Flexible table positioning — employees have the freedom to easily reposition wirelessly powered tables, because they are not plugged in, for cleaning or special events

Additional revenue stream for businesses and convenience for customers — Power as a service offers companies a new revenue stream and consumers the convenience of securing a place at the table

Because the table leverages widely used Qi standard to charge the 200+ Qi-enabled devices at market, including Apple, Samsung, and LG smartphones, these devices can be automatically and continuously powered with a Cota Power Table without additional add-ons or modification.

“Cota’s proprietary retro-directive technology solves the challenge of reliably sending power safely over air without wires,” said Doug Stovall, Chief Executive Officer. “Ossia is committed to solving for battery anxiety and realizing a truly wireless world. Ossia is bringing products to market that will change the way we live and how we interact with technology.”

Due to its foundational safety, Cota’s focused power at a distance is certified for sale in 62 countries.

Environmental Impact: The Cota Power Table

The Cota Power Table decreases the need for extensive wiring and outlets throughout public and commercial spaces, which decreases our reliance on precious resources, such as copper and aluminum. Mining copper has many risks to the environment. Wireless power also decreases our dependence on non-biodegradables, such as plastic coating on wires and plastic outlet parts, which prevents future landfill and water-quality impact. The decreased demand for wires decreases production and transportation of wires, cables, and conduit, which decreases air pollution. Faulty electrical wiring can lead to excessive energy use.

See the full list here: time.com/best-inventions-2022. See the Cota award here: https://time.com/collection/best-inventions-2022/6225200/ossia-cota-power-table/

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia’s flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia’s Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com

Contacts

Jen Grenz: jeng[at]ossia.com