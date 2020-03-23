Osmo Responds To Teachers Impacted By COVID-19 With Free Projector App That Creates An Engaging Virtual Classroom

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Osmo–Responding to urgent requests by educators seeking the right tool to teach in an online or remote learning environment, award-winning, STEAM brand Osmo, announces a new, free Projector App that helps teachers project their real word notes onto a professional-looking, virtual blackboard. In addition, it will give away 100 sets of its proprietary technology to educators who need them. (IMAGES)

Osmo’s powerful reflective AI technology, used in over 30,000 U.S. classrooms, allows the camera to “see” the desktop in front and project a teacher’s real world text, notes and drawings onto the screen, while being compatible with Zoom and other video conferencing technologies. Recently, a UC Berkeley professor discovered how Osmo’s reflector can help replace the traditional “blackboard,” evidenced in his tweet.

“It is amazing that Osmo is responding so quickly and generously with this initiative,” says Dr. Elizabeth Migicovksy, Lecturer in the Department of Chemistry at San Jose State University in San Jose, California. “They understand that we’re all in a difficult situation, and their simple solution was timely and quite perfect for what we need.”

When asked what sets Osmo Projector apart from other teaching apps, she says, “The greater potential for both face-to-face interaction and note-taking ability. Most of the apps are just whiteboards, and you never see the instructor’s hands or face. It’s not very personal, and it gets really boring for students. With Osmo, an instructor can be more ‘real’ instead of just having words appear on the screen. It’s more engaging. It’s also more similar to what we are used to doing–writing on the board or on the document camera. When we are transitioning from in-class to virtual lectures, keeping things as consistent as possible is likely to help the students during this chaotic experience.”

Osmo Projector requires the use of an Osmo base set (sold separately). Download the iOS app here. To learn more about correct usage and the giveaway, visit here.

In 2018, Osmo received a Best AI-based Solution for Education Award for its proprietary Reflective AI technology. It was also named one of Time Magazine’s “25 Best Inventions” in 2014.

Join @PlayOsmo in related Twitter conversations via #remotelearning and #remoteteaching.

About Osmo

Osmo is building a universe of hands-on play experiences that nourish the minds of children by unleashing the power of imagination. The company brings physical tools into the digital world through augmented reality and its proprietary reflective artificial intelligence.

Founded in 2013 by ex-Google engineers Pramod Sharma and Jerome Scholler, the Osmo Play System fuses digital gameplay and physical interaction to create fun and nutritious play experiences designed for all kids. Its universe spans twelve titles, including Super Studio, Coding Awbie, and Masterpiece, which respectively teach creativity, computer science, and drawing. Osmo is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Join in on the fun at PlayOsmo.com. Osmo is part of BYJU’S – The Learning App.

Contacts

Karen O’Dell



[email protected]