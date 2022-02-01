Ordr Launches Mobile Ordering and In-Seat Delivery to Gateway Grizzlies Fans

EDMONTON, Alberta & SAUGET, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ordr, the leading innovator of in-seat ordering, delivery and payment solutions, announced a partnership with the Gateway Grizzlies, a member of the West Division of the Frontier League and a partner league of Major League Baseball. The collaboration continues the acceleration and adoption of Ordr across North American venues — and makes it easy for Grizzlies fans to grab their smartphone, place an order and wait for it to arrive, all from the convenience of their seat.

“Fan expectations are ever-evolving, and we are always looking at ways to enhance the fan experience at Grizzlies Ballpark,” said Kurt Ringkamp, General Manager of the Gateway Grizzlies. “Teaming up with Ordr to offer in-seat food and drink delivery is a great addition to the ballpark. Fans will be able to enjoy the moments that matter most, which makes us very happy.”

The game-changing Ordr technology improves the fan experience by decreasing wait times for food and beverages, allowing them to never miss a moment of baseball action. All fans need to do is download the Ordr app, and they immediately have the option for in-seat delivery or rapid pick up at the stadium concession stand of their choice.

“Mobile is transforming the customer experience globally and improving the fan experience – and the Gateway Grizzlies are at the forefront of delivering that convenience,” said Jade Chiles, Ordr CEO and co-founder. “With Ordr, the Gateway Grizzlies are knocking customer service out of the park, and as a result, fans won’t miss any action because they can take advantage of in-game delivery, including Baseball’s Best Burger.”

The convenient and simple-to-use app gives fans another way to order food and beverages, letting them enjoy the game. Stadiums love the Ordr app for its convenience, reduced concession lines, and increased revenue. In-seat VIP convenience drives fans to purchase more, whether food and beverage or merchandise.

Quick service via mobile is a powerful way to boost stadium sales revenue and turn every seat into a point-of-sale opportunity. Stadiums that adopt Ordr in-seat technology show that 77 percent of total stadium orders are for in-seat delivery. In addition, data from Ordr implementations demonstrates an 89 percent increase in average order size for facilities utilizing the platform, showcasing that in-seat VIP convenience drives fans to purchase more food/beverage and exclusive merchandise. The Ordr platform is backed by a fleet of 50,000 gig-worker delivery personnel, providing fast, on-time, in-seat deliveries.

