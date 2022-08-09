Orchid Island Capital Announces September 2022 Monthly Dividend and August 31, 2022 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

September 2022 Monthly Dividend of $0.16 Per Share of Common Stock

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of August 31, 2022

Next Dividend Announcement Expected October 12, 2022

VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of September 2022. The dividend of $0.16 per share will be paid October 27, 2022 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on September 30, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of September 29, 2022. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on October 12, 2022.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of September 12, 2022, the Company had 35,075,239 shares of common stock outstanding. As of August 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, the Company had 35,250,239 shares of common stock outstanding, adjusted for the Company’s one-for-five reverse stock split effective August 30, 2022.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of August 31, 2022 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions and the expected funding of purchased assets. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Aug 2022 Jun – Aug Modeled Modeled Net Weighted CPR 2022 CPR Interest Interest % Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Rate Rate Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity Type Face Value(1) Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Sep) in Sep) (-50 BPS)(2) (+50 BPS)(2) Pass Through RMBS 15yr 4.0 $ 411 $ 413 0.01 % $ 100.46 4.00% 4.54% 52 127 0.7% 0.8% $ 7 $ (7 ) 15yr Total 411 413 0.01 % 100.46 4.00% 4.54% 52 127 0.7% 0.8% 7 (7 ) 30yr 3.0 3,417,993 3,188,340 74.66 % 93.28 3.00% 3.46% 17 340 6.3% 6.5% 101,295 (105,745 ) 30yr 3.5 221,920 215,654 5.05 % 97.18 3.50% 4.03% 30 321 10.1% 11.4% 6,018 (6,250 ) 30yr 4.0 279,622 274,982 6.44 % 98.34 4.00% 4.72% 14 345 6.6% 7.3% 6,174 (6,922 ) 30yr 4.5 371,742 370,995 8.69 % 99.80 4.50% 5.45% 2 359 n/a n/a 5,623 (6,897 ) 30yr 5.0 55,453 56,119 1.31 % 101.20 5.00% 5.92% 2 359 12.0% n/a 678 (852 ) 30yr Total 4,346,730 4,106,090 96.15 % 94.46 3.24% 3.77% 16 341 6.6% 6.8% 119,788 (126,666 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 4,347,141 4,106,503 96.16 % 94.46 3.24% 3.77% 16 341 6.6% 6.8% 119,795 (126,673 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 3.0 321,009 37,756 0.88 % 11.76 3.00% 3.69% 74 159 10.0% 10.9% (331 ) 153 IO 20yr 4.0 11,540 1,373 0.03 % 11.90 4.00% 4.57% 128 105 13.3% 12.3% 1 (4 ) IO 30yr 3.0 40,417 6,292 0.15 % 15.57 3.00% 3.69% 38 315 13.3% 14.5% (173 ) 135 IO 30yr 3.5 491,842 91,966 2.15 % 18.70 3.50% 4.01% 57 294 10.4% 11.0% (1,736 ) 1,154 IO 30yr 4.0 143,093 24,875 0.58 % 17.38 4.00% 4.55% 76 275 12.3% 14.7% (837 ) 668 IO 30yr 4.5 4,105 725 0.02 % 17.66 4.50% 4.99% 146 201 11.6% 10.6% (18 ) 14 IO 30yr 5.0 2,253 445 0.01 % 19.73 5.00% 5.36% 146 201 2.4% 14.1% (14 ) 11 IO Total 1,014,259 163,432 3.83 % 16.11 3.41% 3.99% 65 246 10.7% 11.7% (3,108 ) 2,131 IIO 30yr 4.0 34,042 736 0.02 % 2.16 1.92% 4.40% 60 290 23.4% 12.8% 181 (159 ) Total Structured RMBS 1,048,301 164,168 3.84 % 15.66 3.36% 4.00% 65 248 11.1% 11.7% (2,927 ) 1,972 Total Mortgage Assets $ 5,395,442 $ 4,270,671 100.00 % 3.27% 3.82% 25 323 7.6% 7.8% $ 116,868 $ (124,701 ) Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)(2) (+50 BPS)(2) 5-Year Treasury Future(3) $ (1,200,500 ) Dec-2022 $ (27,346 ) $ 31,640 10-Year Treasury Ultra(4) (274,500 ) Dec-2022 (16,897 ) 17,978 Swaps (1,400,000 ) Jul-2028 (35,518 ) 34,325 TBA (175,000 ) Oct-2022 (5,361 ) 5,550 Swaptions (826,900 ) Jul-2025 (14,138 ) 11,159 Hedge Total $ (3,876,900 ) $ (99,260 ) $ 100,652 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 17,608 $ (24,049 )

(1) Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $371.0 million purchased in August 2022, which settle in September 2022. (2) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (3) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $110.82 at August 31, 2022. The market value of the short position was $1,330.4 million. (4) Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $125.19 at August 31, 2022. The market value of the short position was $343.6 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Percentage Percentage Fair of Fair of Asset Category Value(1) Portfolio Asset Category Value(1) Portfolio As of August 31, 2022 As of August 31, 2022 Fannie Mae $ 2,866,484 67.1 % Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 259,030 6.1 % Freddie Mac 1,404,186 32.9 % Whole Pool Assets 4,011,640 93.9 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,270,670 100.0 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,270,670 100.0 %

(1) Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $371.0 million purchased in August 2022, which settle in September 2022.

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of August 31, 2022 Borrowings(1) Debt Rate in Days Maturity J.P. Morgan Securities LLC $ 350,323 9.3% 2.41% 13 9/26/2022 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 347,836 9.3% 2.06% 43 1/30/2023 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 328,481 8.8% 2.71% 36 11/8/2022 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 321,115 8.6% 2.62% 57 11/15/2022 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 313,086 8.4% 2.50% 24 10/21/2022 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 244,711 6.5% 2.55% 38 11/16/2022 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc 232,222 6.2% 2.36% 21 9/22/2022 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 224,605 6.0% 2.38% 6 9/14/2022 ING Financial Markets LLC 199,799 5.3% 2.38% 22 9/22/2022 Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc. 179,821 4.8% 2.36% 17 9/22/2022 Santander Bank, N.A. 171,740 4.6% 2.51% 28 9/29/2022 Goldman, Sachs & Co. 157,918 4.2% 2.51% 27 9/29/2022 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 136,326 3.6% 2.38% 16 9/16/2022 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 119,485 3.2% 2.48% 37 11/10/2022 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 115,187 3.1% 2.53% 39 10/24/2022 BMO Capital Markets Corp. 109,982 2.9% 2.44% 25 11/18/2022 StoneX Financial Inc. 77,380 2.1% 2.39% 22 9/22/2022 South Street Securities, LLC 59,791 1.6% 2.39% 19 9/19/2022 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 35,099 0.9% 2.38% 21 9/21/2022 Lucid Cash Fund USG, LLC 23,506 0.6% 2.38% 8 9/8/2022 Total Borrowings $ 3,748,413 100.0% 2.44% 29 1/30/2023

(1) In August 2022, the Company purchased assets with a fair value of approximately $371.0 million, which settle in September 2022 that are expected to be funded substantially by repurchase agreements not included in the table above.

