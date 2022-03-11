Orchid Island Capital Announces November 2022 Monthly Dividend and October 31, 2022 Rmbs Portfolio Characteristics

November 2022 Monthly Dividend of $0.16 Per Share of Common Stock

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of October 31, 2022

Next Dividend Announcement Expected December 13, 2022

VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of November 2022. The dividend of $0.16 per share will be paid December 28, 2022 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on November 30, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of November 29, 2022. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on December 13, 2022.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of November 9, 2022 and October 31, 2022, the Company had 33,422,207 shares of common stock outstanding. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had 35,066,251 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of October 31, 2022 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Oct 2022 Aug – Oct Modeled Modeled Net Weighted CPR 2022 CPR Interest Interest % Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Rate Rate Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Nov) in Nov) (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) Pass Through RMBS 15yr 4.0 $ 405 $ 390 0.01% $ 96.25 4.00% 4.54% 54 125 0.8% 0.7% $ 7 $ (7) 15yr Total 405 390 0.01% 96.25 4.00% 4.54% 54 125 0.8% 0.7% 7 (7) 30yr 3.0 2,584,539 2,213,102 71.79% 85.63 3.00% 3.44% 18 338 4.9% 5.4% 70,275 (72,234) 30yr 3.5 217,939 194,697 6.32% 89.34 3.50% 4.03% 32 319 5.4% 7.4% 5,347 (5,469) 30yr 4.0 275,109 251,726 8.17% 91.50 4.00% 4.72% 16 342 7.1% 7.4% 6,265 (6,710) 30yr 4.5 370,457 348,462 11.30% 94.06 4.50% 5.45% 4 356 1.2% n/a 7,203 (7,963) 30yr 5.0 54,638 52,785 1.71% 96.61 5.00% 5.92% 4 356 0.1% 4.9% 934 (1,065) 30yr Total 3,502,682 3,060,772 99.29% 87.38 3.30% 3.83% 17 340 4.7% 5.7% 90,024 (93,441) Total Pass Through RMBS 3,503,087 3,061,162 99.30% 87.38 3.30% 3.83% 17 340 4.7% 5.7% 90,031 (93,448) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 4.0 11,124 1,293 0.04% 11.62 4.00% 4.57% 130 103 7.9% 10.9% 6 (7) IO 30yr 3.0 3,242 403 0.01% 12.42 3.00% 3.64% 93 257 0.8% 17.3% (1) – IO 30yr 4.0 93,045 18,112 0.59% 19.47 4.00% 4.60% 98 253 5.8% 8.7% (422) 307 IO 30yr 4.5 4,004 767 0.02% 19.15 4.50% 4.99% 148 199 6.6% 9.7% (8) 4 IO 30yr 5.0 2,232 461 0.01% 20.64 5.00% 5.36% 148 200 4.8% 2.9% (8) 6 IO Total 113,647 21,036 0.68% 18.51 4.01% 4.60% 104 235 5.9% 9.1% (433) 310 IIO 30yr 4.0 32,399 454 0.01% 1.40 1.01% 4.40% 61 288 1.9% 9.2% 118 (99) Total Structured RMBS 146,046 21,490 0.70% 14.71 3.34% 4.55% 95 247 5.0% 9.1% (315) 211 Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,649,133 $ 3,082,652 100.00% 0.00% 0.00% – – 0.0% 0.0% $ 89,716 $ (93,237)

Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) 5-Year Treasury Future(2) $ (750,500) Dec-2022 $ (17,228) $ 16,777 10-Year Treasury Ultra(3) (174,500) Dec-2022 (10,037) 8,880 Swaps (1,400,000) Jul-2028 (32,381) 31,321 TBA (675,000) Nov-2022 (18,570) 19,335 Swaptions (613,000) Jan-2024 (10,424) 10,520 Hedge Total $ (3,613,000) $ (88,640) $ 86,833 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 1,076 $ (6,404)

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $106.59 at October 31, 2022. The market value of the short position was $800.0 million. (3) Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $115.98 at October 31, 2022. The market value of the short position was $202.4 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Percentage Percentage Fair of Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio Asset Category Value Portfolio As of October 31, 2022 As of October 31, 2022 Fannie Mae $ 2,168,149 70.3% Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 108,419 3.5% Freddie Mac 914,502 29.7% Whole Pool Assets 2,974,232 96.5% Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,082,651 100.0% Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,082,651 100.0%

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of October 31, 2022 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc. $ 299,275 10.1% 3.28% 8 11/14/2022 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 282,056 9.5% 3.26% 31 1/30/2023 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 276,667 9.3% 3.33% 8 11/28/2022 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 234,245 7.9% 3.04% 5 11/16/2022 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 211,828 7.1% 3.45% 11 11/23/2022 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 194,818 6.5% 2.89% 13 11/15/2022 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc 190,418 6.4% 3.33% 20 12/19/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 179,723 6.0% 3.39% 19 11/30/2022 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 163,728 5.5% 3.27% 7 11/14/2022 ING Financial Markets LLC 149,958 5.0% 3.14% 3 11/3/2022 Goldman, Sachs & Co. 126,280 4.2% 3.33% 17 11/23/2022 Santander Bank, N.A. 113,142 3.8% 3.69% 24 11/28/2022 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 102,839 3.4% 3.43% 14 11/23/2022 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 100,591 3.4% 2.96% 11 11/14/2022 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 90,100 3.0% 3.14% 14 11/14/2022 BMO Capital Markets Corp. 74,900 2.5% 3.71% 23 11/23/2022 StoneX Financial Inc. 72,310 2.4% 3.14% 4 11/4/2022 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 62,041 2.1% 3.55% 21 11/21/2022 South Street Securities, LLC 35,829 1.2% 3.56% 18 11/18/2022 Lucid Cash Fund USG, LLC 21,069 0.7% 3.34% 10 11/10/2022 Total Borrowings $ 2,981,817 100.0% 3.28% 14 1/30/2023

Contacts

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.



Robert E. Cauley



Telephone: (772) 231-1400