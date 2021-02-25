Orchid Island Capital Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) (“Orchid” or the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), today announced results of operations for the three month period ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net income of $16.5 million, or $0.23 per common share, which consists of: Net interest income of $23.9 million, or $0.34 per common share Total expenses of $2.8 million, or $0.04 per common share Net realized and unrealized losses of $4.6 million, or $0.07 per share, on RMBS and derivative instruments, including net interest expense on interest rate swaps

Fourth quarter and full year total dividends declared and paid of $0.195 and $0.79 per common share, respectively

Since its initial public offering, the Company has declared cash dividends equaling $11.785 per common share

Book value per share of $5.46 at December 31, 2020

4.0% economic gain on common equity for the quarter, or 15.8% annualized, comprised of $0.195 dividend per common share and $0.02 increase in net book value per common share, divided by beginning book value per share

Management Commentary

Commenting on the fourth quarter and full year results, Robert E. Cauley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Orchid Island Capital generated another quarter of strong returns for stockholders. For the fourth quarter, Orchid generated a 4.0% return based on a $0.02 per share increase in book value and $0.195 per share of dividends. This marks the third consecutive quarter of positive returns since the market turbulence of the first quarter – a product of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy and financial markets. Orchid’s strategy of focusing exclusively on Agency RMBS assets since inception with no credit exposure of any kind in any of our assets enabled Orchid to avoid the pitfalls so many around us suffered, in many cases leading to severe financial distress that many have yet to fully recover from. Managing our portfolio was never more challenging than what we experienced last March. Our asset selection acumen and disciplined investment style were put to the test, as was our liquidity management skills. During such periods, relationships with our credit counterparties and their confidence in us were critical. These relationships have been developed over nearly two decades and continue to pay dividends, especially in times of severe market stress like 2020. Since our difficulties last March were very temporary, we were able to quickly recover and capitalize on the many opportunities available in the market place over the balance of the year. In fact, in spite of the market disruptions of the first quarter, Orchid generated a positive 2.7% return for stockholders for the year based on a $0.63 per share decline in Orchid’s share price since December 31, 2019, offset entirely by $0.79 per share of dividends.

“During the fourth quarter of 2020 we focused on maximizing returns on the portfolio by reducing the income draining effects of prepayments on our premium RMBS. We shifted the portfolio into lower coupon securities and in some cases shorter maturity securities as well. Our prepayment rate in the fourth quarter was 16.7 CPR, a 2.4 CPR increase over the third quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter, the spread between mortgage rates available to borrowers and rates on an interpolated par priced mortgage backed security, or the primary/secondary spread, continued to compress and rates available to borrowers were the lowest ever experienced. As a result, we were quite happy with the prepayment performance of the portfolio. We were also able to enhance our returns for the fourth quarter by taking advantage of the TBA dollar roll market. With the Federal Reserve continuing their asset purchases at a rate of $40 billion of Agency RMBS per month, concentrated in production coupons, we continued to modestly expand our use of the very attractive financing offered by the TBA dollar roll market. Coupled with continued low financing in the traditional repo markets and our low prepayment rates, we were able to continue to generate attractive net interest margins for our stockholders in support of the dividend. During the fourth quarter, we were also able to raise approximately $36.1 million of additional capital from our at-the-market program at attractive prices relative to our book value while also accretive to earnings.”

Details of Fourth Quarter 2020 Results of Operations

The Company reported net income of $16.5 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2020, compared with net income of $18.6 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2019. The portfolio remains concentrated in specified, fixed rate pools with favorable prepayment characteristics and, to a lesser extent, lower coupon TBAs. With very high refinancing incentives to borrowers as the primary/secondary interest rate spread continued to compress, the Company sold higher coupon fixed rate securities in favor of lower coupon fixed rate bonds and/or shorter maturity securities, again with lower coupons. Secondly, the Company increased its Agency RMBS portfolio over the course of the fourth quarter through capital raised through the at-the-market program. Interest income on the portfolio of specified pools was down slightly from the third quarter of 2020. The yield on our average MBS declined from 3.18% in the third quarter to 2.85% for the fourth quarter, repurchase agreement borrowing costs declined from 0.25% for the third quarter to 0.23% for the fourth quarter, and our net interest spread declined from 2.93% to 2.62% in the fourth quarter. The decline in net interest income from the MBS portfolio was offset by gains on long TBA positions of approximately $5.5 million.

Book value increased by $0.02 per share as net income of $0.23 per share exceeded the dividend distribution of $0.195 per share, offset by the slightly dilutive effect of shares sold under the Company’s at-the-market program of approximately $0.01 per share. The proceeds of the shares issued were deployed into our Agency RMBS portfolio, which benefited from tightening asset spreads and attractive returns available in the market. As a result, the new capital was accretive to earnings. The Company recorded net realized and unrealized losses of $0.07 per share on Agency RMBS assets and derivative instruments, including net interest expense on interest rate swaps. As interest rates increased over the course of the fourth quarter, mark to market gains on our hedging instruments were offset by mark to market losses on our Agency RMBS assets. Absent mark to market losses related to premium lost from paydowns, the RMBS portfolio would have had a slightly positive mark to market gain as spreads on Agency RMBS tightened during the quarter. Expenses of $2.80 million in the fourth quarter decreased slightly from $2.85 million in the third quarter.

Details of Full Year 2020 Results of Operations

Orchid generated net income per share of $0.03 during 2020. The severe market dislocations in the first quarter required the Company to sell assets and unwind hedge positions to maintain adequate liquidity. The Company recorded $79.1 million of losses on derivative instruments and $25.0 million of realized losses on our Agency RMBS securities for the year, the overwhelming majority of which occurred in the first quarter. The Company was able to maintain adequate liquidity to survive the turmoil and was well positioned to benefit from the recovery in asset prices that occurred once the Federal Reserve intervened to stabilize the market. The Company’s book value increased from $4.65 per share on March 31, 2020 to $5.46 per share on December 31, 2020 as spreads on our portfolio of specified Agency RMBS and lower coupon TBA securities tightened. The Company’s stock price recovered as well, and we were able to raise additional capital at very modest discounts to book value and deploy the proceeds with very attractive investment opportunities and tightening asset spreads, and thus accretive to earnings. Our average RMBS holdings declined slightly in 2020 from 2019 and with available yields in the market declining as interest rates fell to all-time low levels, our yield on average MBS declined from 4.14% in 2019 to 3.45% for 2020. However, because our average cost of funding declined from 2.53% in 2019 to 0.78% for 2020, our net interest spread increased from 1.61% in 2019 to 2.67% for 2020. For the year we recorded $25.8 million of unrealized gains on Agency RMBS assets. The Company has also increased its use of TBA securities as they offer more attractive funding than the repurchase agreement funding we use for specified pools and do not require us to post collateral to our repo counterparties as a result of prepayments every month. The Company has transitioned our hedge positions away from a concentration in interest rate swaps to a more balanced blend of swaps and option based instruments, such as swaptions and/or swaption strategies involving long/short positions. The active management of these strategies enhances our liquidity management while also providing better protection for adverse rate movements. General and administrative expenses, inclusive of our management fee, increased slightly from $10.39 million in 2019 to $10.54 million in 2020.

Prepayments

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Orchid received $139.4 million in scheduled and unscheduled principal repayments and prepayments, which equated to a 3-month constant prepayment rate (“CPR”) of approximately 20.1%. Prepayment rates on the two RMBS sub-portfolios were as follows (in CPR):

Structured PT RMBS RMBS Total Three Months Ended Portfolio (%) Portfolio (%) Portfolio (%) December 31, 2020 16.7 44.3 20.1 September 30, 2020 14.3 40.4 17.0 June 30, 2020 13.9 35.3 16.3 March 31, 2020 9.8 22.9 11.9 December 31, 2019 14.3 23.4 16.0 September 30, 2019 15.5 19.3 16.4 June 30, 2019 10.9 12.7 11.4 March 31, 2019 9.5 8.4 9.2

Portfolio

The following tables summarize certain characteristics of Orchid’s PT RMBS and structured RMBS as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019:

($ in thousands) Weighted Percentage Average of Weighted Maturity Fair Entire Average in Longest Asset Category Value Portfolio Coupon Months Maturity December 31, 2020 Fixed Rate RMBS $ 3,560,746 95.5% 3.09% 339 1-Jan-51 Fixed Rate CMOs 137,453 3.7% 4.00% 312 15-Dec-42 Total Mortgage-backed Pass-through 3,698,199 99.2% 3.13% 338 1-Jan-51 Interest-Only Securities 28,696 0.8% 3.98% 268 25-May-50 Total Structured RMBS 28,696 0.8% 3.98% 268 25-May-50 Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,726,895 100.0% 3.19% 333 1-Jan-51 December 31, 2019 Adjustable Rate RMBS $ 1,014 0.0% 4.51% 176 1-Sep-35 Fixed Rate RMBS 3,206,013 89.3% 3.90% 342 1-Dec-49 Fixed Rate CMOs 299,205 8.3% 4.20% 331 15-Oct-44 Total Mortgage-backed Pass-through 3,506,232 97.6% 3.92% 341 1-Dec-49 Interest-Only Securities 60,986 1.7% 3.99% 280 25-Jul-48 Inverse Interest-Only Securities 23,703 0.7% 3.34% 285 15-Jul-47 Total Structured RMBS 84,689 2.4% 3.79% 281 25-Jul-48 Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,590,921 100.0% 3.90% 331 1-Dec-49

($ in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Percentage of Percentage of Agency Fair Value Entire Portfolio Fair Value Entire Portfolio Fannie Mae $ 2,733,960 73.4% $ 2,170,668 60.4% Freddie Mac 992,935 26.6% 1,420,253 39.6% Total Portfolio $ 3,726,895 100.0% $ 3,590,921 100.0%

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Weighted Average Pass-through Purchase Price $ 107.43 $ 105.16 Weighted Average Structured Purchase Price $ 20.06 $ 18.15 Weighted Average Pass-through Current Price $ 108.94 $ 106.26 Weighted Average Structured Current Price $ 10.87 $ 13.85 Effective Duration(1) 2.360 2.780

(1) Effective duration is the approximate percentage change in price for a 100 bps change in rates. An effective duration of 2.360 indicates that an interest rate increase of 1.0% would be expected to cause a 2.360% decrease in the value of the RMBS in the Company’s investment portfolio at December 31, 2020. An effective duration of 2.780 indicates that an interest rate increase of 1.0% would be expected to cause a 2.780% decrease in the value of the RMBS in the Company’s investment portfolio at December 31, 2019. These figures include the structured securities in the portfolio, but do not include the effect of the Company’s funding cost hedges. Effective duration quotes for individual investments are obtained from The Yield Book, Inc.

Financing, Leverage and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had outstanding repurchase obligations of approximately $3,595.6 million with a net weighted average borrowing rate of 0.23%. These agreements were collateralized by RMBS with a fair value, including accrued interest, of approximately $3,729.5 million and cash pledged to counterparties of approximately $58.8 million. The Company’s leverage ratio at December 31, 2020 was 8.8 to 1. At December 31, 2020, the Company’s liquidity was approximately $227.1 million, consisting of unpledged RMBS and unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. To enhance our liquidity even further, we may pledge more of our structured RMBS as part of a repurchase agreement funding, but retain the cash in lieu of acquiring additional assets. In this way we can, at a modest cost, retain higher levels of cash on hand and decrease the likelihood we will have to sell assets in a distressed market in order to raise cash. Below is a list of our outstanding borrowings under repurchase obligations at December 31, 2020.

($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted Total Average Average Outstanding % of Borrowing Amount Maturity Counterparty Balances Total Rate at Risk(1) in Days Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. $ 421,363 11.7% 0.22% $ 22,969 41 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 362,434 10.1% 0.25% 19,762 30 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 340,953 9.5% 0.24% 20,112 18 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 335,287 9.3% 0.24% 19,157 70 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 291,724 8.1% 0.21% 870 35 Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. 222,559 6.2% 0.23% 11,966 12 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. 214,128 6.0% 0.23% 11,203 24 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 163,155 4.5% 0.22% 9,311 12 Barclays Capital Inc 158,409 4.4% 0.23% 5,499 12 Daiwa Capital Markets America, Inc. 151,432 4.2% 0.24% 7,653 37 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc. 150,672 4.2% 0.22% 5,783 14 ING Financial Markets LLC 126,331 3.5% 0.22% 7,115 14 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc. 115,495 3.2% 0.22% 6,207 13 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 109,827 3.1% 0.23% 3,267 13 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 104,422 2.9% 0.21% 5,954 48 South Street Securities, LLC 79,298 2.2% 0.28% 4,618 102 Goldman Sachs & Co. 77,823 2.2% 0.22% 4,376 47 BMO Capital Markets Corp. 69,598 1.9% 0.22% 3,942 42 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 51,655 1.4% 0.27% 4,171 14 Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co. 25,465 0.7% 0.26% 1,135 4 J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC 23,556 0.7% 0.23% 1,249 15 Total / Weighted Average $ 3,595,586 100.0% 0.23% $ 176,319 31

(1) Equal to the sum of the fair value of securities sold, accrued interest receivable and cash posted as collateral (if any), minus the sum of repurchase agreement liabilities, accrued interest payable and the fair value of securities posted by the counterparties (if any).

Hedging

In connection with its interest rate risk management strategy, the Company economically hedges a portion of the cost of its repurchase agreement funding against a rise in interest rates by entering into derivative financial instrument contracts. The Company has not elected hedging treatment under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in order to align the accounting treatment of its derivative and other hedging instruments with the treatment of its portfolio assets under the fair value option election. As such, all gains or losses on these instruments are reflected in earnings for all periods presented. At December 31, 2020, such instruments were comprised of U.S. Treasury note (“T-Note”) and Eurodollar futures contracts, interest rate swap agreements, interest rate swaption agreements and “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) securities transactions.

The table below presents information related to the Company’s Eurodollar and T-Note futures contracts at December 31, 2020.

($ in thousands) Average Weighted Weighted Contract Average Average Notional Entry Effective Open Expiration Year Amount Rate Rate Equity(1) Eurodollar Futures Contracts (Short Positions) 2021 $ 50,000 1.03% 0.18% $ (424) U.S. Treasury Note Futures Contracts (Short Positions)(2) March 2021 5-year T-Note futures (Mar 2021 – Mar 2026 Hedge Period) $ 69,000 0.72% 0.67% $ (186)

(1) Open equity represents the cumulative gains (losses) recorded on open futures positions from inception. (2) T-Note futures contracts were valued at a price of $126.16 at December 31, 2020. The contract value of the short position was $87.1 million.

The table below presents information related to the Company’s interest rate swap positions at December 31, 2020.

($ in thousands) Average Net Fixed Average Estimated Average Notional Pay Receive Fair Maturity Expiration Amount Rate Rate Value (Years) > 3 to ≤ 5 years $ 620,000 1.29% 0.22% $ (23,760) 3.6 > 5 years 200,000 0.67% 0.23% (944) 6.4 $ 820,000 1.14% 0.23% $ (24,704) 4.3

The following table presents information related to our interest rate swaption positions as of December 31, 2020.

($ in thousands) Option Underlying Swap Weighted Average Weighted Average Average Adjustable Average Fair Months to Notional Fixed Rate Term Expiration Cost Value Expiration Amount Rate (LIBOR) (Years) Payer Swaptions – Long ≤ 1 year $ 3,450 $ 5 2.5 $ 500,000 0.95 % 3 Month 4.0 > 1 year ≤ 2 years 13,410 17,428 17.4 675,000 1.49 % 3 Month 12.8 $ 16,860 $ 17,433 11.0 $ 1,175,000 1.26 % 3 Month 9.0 Payer Swaptions – Short ≤ 1 year $ (4,660 ) $ (7,730 ) 5.4 $ 507,700 1.49 % 3 Month 12.8

The following table summarizes our contracts to purchase and sell TBA securities as of December 31, 2020.

($ in thousands) Notional Net Amount Cost Market Carrying Long (Short)(1) Basis(2) Value(3) Value(4) December 31, 2020 30-Year TBA securities: 2.00% $ 465,000 $ 479,531 $ 483,090 $ 3,559 3.00% (328,000 ) (342,896 ) (343,682 ) (786 ) $ 137,000 $ 136,635 $ 139,408 $ 2,773

(1) Notional amount represents the par value (or principal balance) of the underlying Agency RMBS. (2) Cost basis represents the forward price to be paid (received) for the underlying Agency RMBS. (3) Market value represents the current market value of the TBA securities (or of the underlying Agency RMBS) as of period-end. (4) Net carrying value represents the difference between the market value and the cost basis of the TBA securities as of period-end and is reported in derivative assets (liabilities) at fair value in our balance sheets.

Dividends

In addition to other requirements that must be satisfied to qualify as a REIT, we must pay annual dividends to our stockholders of at least 90% of our REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gains. We intend to pay regular monthly dividends to our stockholders and have declared the following dividends since our February 2013 IPO.

(in thousands, except per share data) Year Per Share Amount Total 2013 $ 1.395 $ 4,662 2014 2.160 22,643 2015 1.920 38,748 2016 1.680 41,388 2017 1.680 70,717 2018 1.070 55,814 2019 0.960 54,421 2020 0.790 53,570 2021 – YTD(1) 0.130 11,079 Totals $ 11.785 $ 353,042

(1) On January 14, 2021, the Company declared a dividend of $0.065 per share to be paid on February 24, 2021. On February 10, 2021, the Company declared a dividend of $0.065 per share to be paid on March 29, 2021. The dollar amount of the dividend declared in February 2021 is estimated based on the number of shares outstanding at February 25, 2021. The effect of these dividends are included in the table above, but are not reflected in the Company’s financial statements as of December 31, 2020.

Peer Performance

The tables below present total return data for Orchid compared to a selected group of peers based on stock price performance for periods through December 31, 2020 and based on book value performance for periods through September 30, 2020.

Portfolio Total Rate of Return Versus Peer Group Average – Stock Price Performance ORC Spread ORC Over / (Under) Total Rate Peer Peer of Return(1) Average(1)(2) Average(3) One Year Total Return 5.3% (13.4)% 18.7% Two Year Total Return 12.5% (8.4)% 20.9% Three Year Total Return (10.4)% (8.0)% (2.4)% Five Year Total Return 16.2% 22.9% (6.7)% Inception to Date (2/13/2013 – 12/31/2020) 20.1% 4.1% 16.0%

Source: SEC filings and press releases of Orchid and Peer Group (1) Source of total rate of return for each period is the Bloomberg COMP page and includes reinvested dividends for each period noted. (2) The peer average is the unweighted, simple, average of the total rate of return for each of the following companies in each respective measurement period: AGNC, NLY, ANH, AAIC, ARR, CMO, CHMI and DX. (3) Represents the total rate of return for Orchid minus peer average in each respective measurement period.

Portfolio Total Rate of Return Versus Peer Group Average – Book Value Performance ORC Spread ORC Over / (Under) Total Rate Peer Peer of Return(1) Average(1)(2) Average(3) One Year Total Return 0.9% (11.7)% 12.6% Two Year Total Return (4.3)% (9.0)% 4.7% Three Year Total Return (7.3)% (9.9)% 2.6% Five Year Total Return 1.3% (2.4)% 3.7% Inception to Date (3/31/2013 – 12/31/2020)(4) 11.9% (1.4)% 13.3%

Source: SEC filings and press releases of Orchid and Peer Group (1) Total rate of return for each period is change in book value per share over the period plus dividends per share declared divided by the book value per share at the beginning of the period. (2) The peer average is the unweighted, simple, average of the total rate of return for each of the following companies in each respective measurement period: AGNC, NLY, ANH, AAIC, ARR, CMO, CHMI and DX. (3) Represents the total rate of return for Orchid minus peer average in each respective measurement period. (4) Peer book values are not available for Orchid’s true inception date (2/13/2013). Because all peer book values are not available as of Orchid’s true inception date (2/13/2013), the starting point for Orchid and all of the peer companies is 3/31/2013.

Book Value Per Share

The Company’s book value per share at December 31, 2020 was $5.

