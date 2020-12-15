Orchid Island Capital Announces December 2020 Monthly Dividend and November 30, 2020 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

December 2020 Monthly Dividend of $0.065 Per Share of Common Stock

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of November 30, 2020

Next Dividend Announcement Expected January 14, 2020

VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of December 2020. The dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid January 27, 2020, to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on December 31, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of December 30, 2020. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on January 14, 2020.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of December 15, 2020, the Company had 72,604,539 shares of common stock outstanding. As of November 30, 2020, the Company had 70,117,699 shares of common stock outstanding. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had 69,295,962 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of November 30, 2020 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Nov 2020 Sep – Nov Modeled Modeled Net Weighted CPR 2020 CPR Interest Interest % Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Rate Rate Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Dec) in Dec) (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) Pass Through RMBS Post Reset ARM $ 728 $ 751 0.02% $ 103.09 3.63% 4.09% 200 161 0.00% 44.80% $ 2 $ (2) Fixed Rate CMO 133,802 142,898 3.66% 106.80 4.00% 4.40% 41 314 27.27% 22.79% (141) 79 15yr 4.0 684 733 0.02% 107.18 4.00% 4.49% 31 124 21.98% 90.38% 7 (8) 15yr Total 684 733 0.02% 107.18 4.00% 4.49% 31 124 21.98% 90.38% 7 (8) 20yr 2.0 99,631 103,680 2.66% 104.06 2.00% 2.88% 2 238 2.11% n/a 611 (1,210) 20yr 2.5 145,731 152,835 3.92% 104.88 2.50% 3.34% 5 235 9.78% 8.26% 246 (489) 20yr Total 245,362 256,515 6.57% 104.55 2.30% 3.15% 4 236 6.66% 8.26% 857 (1,699) 30yr 2.5 498,883 527,414 13.52% 105.72 2.50% 3.41% 2 355 2.78% 5.97% 3,937 (7,732) 30yr 3.0 747,464 819,236 21.00% 109.60 3.00% 3.49% 4 356 6.55% 27.44% 13,799 (17,444) 30yr 3.5 1,169,332 1,289,742 33.05% 110.30 3.50% 3.98% 12 344 15.11% 14.53% 10,913 (15,929) 30yr 4.0 186,724 210,858 5.40% 112.92 4.00% 4.51% 27 326 14.97% 25.95% 3,350 (3,772) 30yr 4.5 98,453 111,257 2.85% 113.00 4.50% 5.00% 18 339 21.61% 25.98% 829 (881) 30yr 5.0 27,576 31,294 0.80% 113.49 5.00% 5.63% 33 320 24.53% 36.46% 287 (278) 30yr Total 2,728,432 2,989,801 76.62% 109.58 3.27% 3.83% 9 348 10.83% 15.43% 33,115 (46,036) Total Pass Through RMBS 3,109,008 3,390,698 86.90% 109.06 3.22% 3.80% 10 337 11.21% 15.44% 33,840 (47,666) Structured RMBS Interest-Only Securities 270,232 28,783 0.74% 10.65 4.00% 4.60% 78 267 40.82% 42.63% (2,333) 4,021 Total Structured RMBS 270,232 28,783 0.74% 10.65 4.00% 4.60% 78 267 40.82% 42.63% (2,333) 4,021 Long TBA Positions FNCL 2.0 TBA 465,000 482,438 12.36% 103.75 2.00% 5,847 (9,432) Total Long TBA 465,000 482,438 12.36% 103.75 2.00% 5,847 (9,432) Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,844,240 $ 3,901,919 100.00% 3.13% 3.87% 16 332 13.58% 18.71% $ 37,354 $ (53,077)

Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) Eurodollar Futures $ (50,000) Dec-2021 (313) 313 Swaps (820,000) Apr-2025 (9,053) 19,262 5-Year Treasury Futures (69,000) Mar-2021(2) (2,177) 2,388 TBA (328,000) Nov-2020 (2,098) 3,442 Swaptions (667,300) May-2021 (3,864) 4,396 Hedge Total $ (1,934,300) $ (17,505) $ 29,801 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 19,849 $ (23,276) (1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $126.03 at November 30, 2020. The market value of the short position was $87.0 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Percentage Percentage Fair of Fair of Asset Category Value(1) Portfolio Asset Category Value(1) Portfolio As of November 30, 2020 As of November 30, 2020 Fannie Mae $ 2,335,519 68.3% Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 480,382 14.0% Freddie Mac 1,083,962 31.7% Whole Pool Assets 2,939,099 86.0% Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,419,481 100.0% Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,419,481 100.0% (1) Amounts in the tables above exclude long TBA positions with a market value of approximately $482.4 million.

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of November 30, 2020 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. $ 367,670 11.3% 0.25% 60 2/11/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 341,739 10.3% 0.24% 48 1/26/2021 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 282,037 8.5% 0.25% 14 12/14/2020 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 277,091 8.4% 0.23% 30 1/19/2021 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 276,879 8.4% 0.25% 100 3/12/2021 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 222,559 6.7% 0.23% 43 1/19/2021 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. 214,128 6.5% 0.23% 55 2/12/2021 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 196,506 5.9% 0.23% 60 2/11/2021 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 163,155 4.9% 0.22% 43 1/12/2021 Barclays Capital Inc. 158,409 4.8% 0.23% 43 1/12/2021 ING Financial Markets LLC 125,919 3.8% 0.22% 45 1/14/2021 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 120,549 3.6% 0.25% 41 2/10/2021 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc 115,495 3.5% 0.22% 44 1/22/2021 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 109,827 3.3% 0.23% 44 1/13/2021 South Street Securities, LLC 78,756 2.4% 0.28% 133 5/13/2021 Bank of Montreal 72,242 2.2% 0.24% 11 12/11/2020 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 53,293 1.6% 0.21% 84 2/22/2021 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 52,657 1.6% 0.26% 10 12/10/2020 Goldman, Sachs & Co. 27,477 0.8% 0.23% 78 2/16/2021 Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co. 25,455 0.8% 0.26% 7 12/7/2020 J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC 23,556 0.7% 0.23% 46 1/15/2021 Total Borrowings $ 3,305,399 100.0% 0.24% 50 5/13/2021

