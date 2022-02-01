OrangeGrid Hires and Promotes To Support Increase in Demand for Mortgage Servicing Technology

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OrangeGrid, a provider of mortgage servicing software, has hired and promoted several new members to its team to support the rising demand for automated mortgage servicing software that maximizes profitability by simplifying the way servicers manage their workflows across legacy systems and reporting tools.

The new hires and those promoted include:

Denis Brosnan – OrangeGrid’s new president has spent decades leading a variety of fintech companies with a special focus on the mortgage servicing industry. Brosnan first joined the company in 2021 and served as both chief product officer and corporate development officer until his recent promotion to his current position.

JC Espino – The company’s director, Customer Solutions Design, is responsible for the definition, design and use-case development of the OrangeGrid product. Previously, he worked at a variety of technology and financial organizations including JP Morgan Chase Bank and HSBC Consumer Lending.

Rob Pajon – The new senior vice president, Marketing and Product has driven executive marketing and product development initiatives in the default servicing industry for 16 years and will lead the company’s product marketing efforts to generate awareness, sales leads, and revenue generation.

Gabriel Varga – The new senior vice president of Product has two decades of experience leading business process innovation efforts for many financial organizations, including Mr. Cooper and Ocwen Financial Corp.

Connie Baringer – The new director of talent and culture has spent many years performing all human resources functions for companies within the mortgage servicing industry.

K. Sean Walker – The new graphic designer/marketing assistant leads OrangeGrid’s digital and print layout and design projects and conducts market research.

“All of our new employees bring many years of experience in the technology and mortgage servicing field,” said Todd Mobraten, OrangeGrid’s chief executive officer and founder. “These talented additions to our team will further enable OrangeGrid to provide sophisticated software to mortgage servicers that better enable these organizations to manage the way they do business.”

About OrangeGrid

Founded in 2014, OrangeGrid, a Dallas-based fintech, is the developer of no code/low code software that enables mortgage servicers and their vendors to more effectively manage their workflows across legacy systems and data reporting tools. Learn more at www.orangegrid.com.

