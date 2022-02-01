Optimal Audio Extends Cuboid Loudspeaker Series

Optimal Audio has announced new additions to its Cuboid line up of loudspeakers, with four models introduced, available in black or white as standard.

The new additions comprise

The new additions comprise Cuboid 3, Cuboid 3TX, Cuboid 5 and Cuboid 5TX.

Cuboid 3 is a full range, two-way, passive 3” loudspeaker, designed to give exceptional sound quality in a very small form factor, for distributed applications with high quality background music and speech reproduction.

With its attractive design and included mounting hardware, Cuboid 3 can be fixed in either portrait or landscape orientation for simple and flexible installation. A weatherproof terminal cover is available as an aftermarket accessory for outdoor use, bringing the rating to IP54.

Cuboid 3 features a 3.5” low frequency driver and a 0.5” PEI dome high frequency driver mated to a shallow wave guide for consistent HF distribution.

Cuboid 3TX adds a transformer, enabling the speakers to run on a series of 70 or 100V taps or at low impedance. Tap selection is via a rotary switch on the rear of the cabinet.

Cuboid 5 and Cuboid 5TX follow in similar fashion and feature a 5.25” low frequency driver and a 0.75” high frequency driver.

The new Cuboid additions will start to ship in APAC from November, EMEA from December, and the Americas in the new year.

Managing Director Dom Harter said:

“We’re delighted to extend the popular Cuboid series – these new additions open the brand to additional indoor and outdoor applications with sound quality that will delight. When coupled with the Zone series and the WebApp, setting up a system and end-user control is then also simple and intuitive.”

