Ontrack Launches Mobile Device Password Unlocking Service

Ground-breaking new service unlocks mobile devices for corporate and consumer customers

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GalaxyS20–Ontrack, LLC, the world’s leading data recovery service provider, today announced its Mobile Device Unlock Service that provides access to data stored on locked mobile—Android and Apple iOS–phones and tablets. Companies and consumers can now regain access to data on locked or disabled mobile devices due to forgotten or lost passwords as well as hardware failures or physical damage. Ontrack is offering the solution to United States and Canadian markets. As the mobile device market continues to expand exponentially, combined with OEMs unwilling or unable to assist in unlocking devices, Ontrack has the ability to provide this unique service.

Ontrack’s Mobile Device Unlock Service is the perfect solution for IT Managers who must unlock company-owned devices when employees exit their organizations without providing passwords, as well as employees or consumers who have forgotten their passwords. Or, in situations when a family-member passes away unexpectedly, and their mobile device contains precious photos, videos or other data.

“In the past, it has been challenging to help our customers who have forgotten passwords, endured hardware failures, or physical damage that caused a device to become disabled. Previously, we had to turn customers away, but now we are able to offer services that will regain access to locked mobile devices,” said Phil Bridge, President of Ontrack.

About Ontrack, LLC



Ontrack provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies, and consumers solve complex data challenges. As a business unit of KLDiscovery, Ontrack provides market-leading data recovery services for any type of media – hard drives, SSD, servers, RAID, virtual, cloud, mobile devices, tape, NAS/SAN/DAS. Additionally, through proprietary technologies and expert services around the globe, Ontrack provides solutions for clients with email extraction, tape management, and data destruction. For more information about Ontrack, visit www.ontrack.com.

