One of TV’s Most Influential Series, Twin Peaks, Celebrates 30th Anniversary at Elvis Presley’s Graceland

Actor Ray Wise joins the list of “Twin Peaks” stars traveling to Graceland to share behind-the-scenes stories and relive fan-favorite moments. New guest experiences and ticket packages available.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#elvis–The David Lynch and Mark Frost-created mystery horror drama series Twin Peaks premiered to fans across the country in 1990, and from April 3-5, 2020, an event thirty years in the making arrives at Elvis Presley’s Graceland® — the Twin Peaks 30: Official Fan Celebration. Even after its original series finale in 1991 and the 2017 limited series revival, Twin Peaks has continued to amass a cult following, and the show’s impact can be seen across pop culture. The Twin Peaks 30: Official Fan Celebration is a weekend unlike any other. It will allow fans to immerse themselves in classic moments from the series, like the mysterious death of Laura Palmer, the Red Room, the Bang Bang Bar, the Log Lady and more.





Guests traveling to Graceland for the Twin Peaks anniversary celebration will be transported back to the small Pacific Northwest town through behind-the-scenes stories from the show, reimagined set pieces, exclusive artwork from David Lynch and rare, authentic props previously featured at the Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw. Guests will explore the world of Twin Peaks like never before through the all-new Twin Peaks VR, a fully immersive virtual reality journey through the mysterious world crafted by Lynch and Frost. Other highlights for the celebration include multiple Twin Peaks-themed parties where fans can cosplay as their favorite characters, live podcasts and panel discussions, episode screenings, and of course, cherry pie and “damn good coffee.”

The Twin Peaks 30: Official Fan Celebration will also feature fan-favorite stars from the series celebrating the 30th anniversary, including Mädchen Amick (Shelly Johnson), Dana Ashbrook (Bobby Briggs), Chrysta Bell (Agent Tammy Preston), Sherilyn Fenn (Audrey Horne), Michael Horse (Deputy Tommy ‘Hawk’ Hill), Sheryl Lee (Laura Palmer), James Marshall (James Hurley), Kimmy Robertson (Lucy Brennan) and Ray Wise (Leland Palmer). They will share their favorite moments from the show, answer questions from fans and participate in autograph signing and exclusive photo opportunities.

Ticket packages for the Twin Peaks 30: Official Fan Celebration are on-sale now, and fans can visit www.graceland.com/TwinPeaks for more information, including the full weekend schedule. Fans in attendance will also have the option to purchase exclusive Twin Peaks merchandise only available to attendees.

In addition to all the celebrity-filled Twin Peaks-themed events, fans of the show will see first-hand why Graceland is rated USA Today’s #1 “Iconic American Attraction.” Along with tours of the iconic Graceland Mansion, they will enjoy special events held across the ever-growing Graceland Campus, including the AAA rated Four Diamond luxury resort, The Guest House at Graceland, Elvis Presley’s Memphis entertainment complex and new Graceland Exhibition Center.

For more information about upcoming events at Graceland, visit www.graceland.com.

About Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland, in Memphis, is music’s most important and beloved landmark, with hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world visiting the historic home each year. Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. (EPE) manages the operations of Graceland and its related properties, including Elvis Presley’s Memphis, Graceland’s new entertainment and exhibition complex over 200,000 square feet in size; the new 80,000 square feet Graceland Exhibition Center featuring rotating exhibits; the AAA Four Diamond Guest House at Graceland 450-room resort hotel; and the Graceland Archives, featuring thousands of artifacts from Elvis’ home and career. EPE also produces and licenses Elvis-themed live events, tours, and attractions worldwide. Graceland Holdings LLC, led by managing partner Joel Weinshanker, is the majority owner of EPE. Graceland is the only attraction worldwide to ever receive seven USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards: in 2019 it was voted “Best Tennessee Attraction and Iconic Landmark” and “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour,” in 2018, it was voted “Best Tennessee Attraction,” and “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour,” in 2015 voted the world’s “Best Musical Attraction” and “Best Historic Southern Attraction,” and in 2013 voted the #1 “Iconic American Attraction.” In 2019 TripAdvisor named Graceland the most popular attraction in Tennessee, in 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards named Graceland one of the top 25 landmarks in the world and Rolling Stone named it one of 10 Great American Music Landmarks. For more information on EPE and Graceland, visit www.graceland.com.

