ON24 Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Next Phase of Innovation, Customer Success

ON24 brings together top talent with decades of software experience to help customers further advance their digital-first, data-driven strategies

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudsoftware—ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced that it continues to expand its product management and marketing leadership teams with the addition of two software industry veterans, Steve Sims and Shalini Mitha. Sims and Mitha each bring nearly 25 years of software experience to ON24, previously leading product development and marketing at leading technology companies such as Adobe, Apple, NVIDIA, and SAP.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to help companies across every industry accelerate their digital-first strategies and deliver the most impactful digital experiences,” said Sharat Sharan, founder and CEO of ON24. “Steve and Shalini have proven track records leading product and marketing innovation at some of the most influential technology companies. Their deep expertise will help advance customer success in the era of digital engagement.”

With experience at leading enterprise and consumer technology companies, Sims joins ON24 as vice president of product, responsible for product management and design of the ON24 Digital Experience Platform. Previously, he was vice president of sales performance management products at SAP and CallidusCloud. Before that, Sims held leadership positions at NVIDIA and consumer technology companies Badgeville and Electronic Arts, gaining expertise in engagement, conversion, gamification, and behavior design.

As vice president of product marketing, Mitha will drive ON24’s go-to-market strategy across solutions and industries. She most recently served as vice president of customer experience marketing at SAP, where she led product differentiation, end-to-end solutions marketing, and customer engagement strategies. She has decades of experience in pre-sales, corporate marketing, and product and solutions marketing at leading technology and cloud companies, including Adobe, Apple, and IBM.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based digital experience platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 platform supports an average of 4 million professionals a month totaling over 2.5 billion engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: “expect,” “convert,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “next,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

