Olympian Erin Hamlin to Deliver Keynote at Alma Mater

DeVry University to Honor Graduates at Virtual Commencement Ceremonies

NAPERVILLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To celebrate the extraordinary achievements of its graduates, DeVry University is hosting virtual commencements this summer for its students who are earning their associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Virtual commencement ceremonies will take place on July 12 and 19 so graduates can have their moment to shine with families and friends amid the public health crisis. Erin Hamlin, a four-time Olympian, 2014 bronze medalist, and 2016 graduate of DeVry University, will be the keynote speaker.





“I’m thrilled to be invited by my Alma Mater to share in a true celebration of talent and achievement at this year’s special commencement ceremonies,” said Hamlin. “Commencement is a huge accomplishment for any student, but that’s especially true for today’s graduates. They have a lot to celebrate and it’s an honor to do what I can to help make their day more memorable!”

Every graduating student will be showcased during commencement with a photo or self-recorded short video, the honors they received, and their degree and degree program. Commencement will be broadcast on YouTube, which will allow students, their family and friends to experience this important life event together – no matter where they are located.

“We are so proud of these amazing students, who have persevered and succeeded in achieving this major academic milestone,” said Bill Caruso, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of DeVry University. “We are honored to celebrate our graduating students for their remarkable accomplishments, even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, with a very special experience for them to enjoy with their loved ones.”

With the health and well-being of students and their families being paramount, the virtual commencements are replacing the traditional ceremonies DeVry University originally planned this summer. Students in the Northeast and Central regions of the country will graduate on Sunday, July 12; while students in the Southeast and West regions will graduate on Sunday, July 19.

