Oly Sport Sponsors the First-Ever Crypto Polo Cup

Palm Beach, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – April 14, 2022) – Oly Sport is a rising horse racing metaverse and one of the most anticipated horse racing projects of April 2022.

On April 9, 2022, Oly Sport team and former Miss World Canada, Svetlana Mamaeva, participated in the Crypto Polo Cup held in Palm Beach, Florida. The VIP, invite-only event attracted over 600 guests to Oly Sport’s tent where Svetlana contributed to the project’s success by educating investors and potential users about Oly Sport.

Co-Founder and CEO of Oly Sport, Jimmy Chan and former Miss World Canada, Svetlana Mamaeva at the Crypto Polo Cup event



Svetlana shared her excitement about the event through her social media, “Interestingly, it was my participation in the Miss World festival that introduced me to the world of crypto through various events we attended in Puerto Rico. I am excited to have another event coming up, this time in Palm Beach, Florida where I will be traveling to participate in the Crypto Polo Cup as an Ambassador for Oly Sport, a horse racing metaverse started by my university friend, Jimmy Chan and his partner, Alex G. Chan.”

Both Jimmy and Svetlana are graduates of the Schulich School of Business in Toronto, Canada where they connected over their passion for education and community service. During her time as Miss World Canada, Svetlana launched FinPowered, a charitable initiative that provided over 100 free financial education workshops to women during the pandemic.

About Oly Sport

Oly Sport is a metaverse that centers around play-to-earn horse racing. The ecosystem consists of NFT horses, horse farms, racecourses, banking systems, and land – all powered with blockchain and VR technology. The goal is to allow players to race to earn for a living, to build a thriving virtual economy, and to remove barriers to land ownership.

